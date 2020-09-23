Desaussure murals at Martha Lou's are a likely casualty of Charleston restaurant's closure

Typically, a beloved restaurant is cherished for its intangible aspects: The spirit of the owners. The taste of the food. The camaraderie of the customers.

But in the case of the recently closed Martha Lou’s Kitchen, in addition to all of the above, the restaurant’s cultural significance flowed from the building which housed it.

From the time she started renting the former service station on Morrison Drive, owner Martha Lou Gadsden relied on friend Charles Desaussure to paint it inside and out. If the little pink building is demolished, the legendary South Carolina artist’s renderings of Gadsden and Mosquito Beach will go down with it.

“We’re doing a lot of photos and a lot of pictures,” Gadsden’s granddaughter Melanie Alston says. “Hopefully we’ll replicate some of the old stuff at a new location.”

According to the Gadsden family, the building’s owner plans to raze it. Gadsden initially rented from Craig Bennett, but the property in 2016 was transferred to an LLC named for the building’s address. The late Bennett’s son Edward G.R. Bennett, listed as the company’s registered agent, did not return messages seeking comment.

Should the building meet the fate the Gadsdens report, it will be the latest in a series of local development projects that have obscured or destroyed paintings by Desaussure. Months before his death in July 2013, Desaussure told the Charleston City Paper, “All the businesses that I did signs for are gone, basically. That is the sad part about it.”

Charleston muralist David Boatwright points out that commercial signage is impermanent by nature.

“Murals serving as signs do have a certain shelf life and that is OK, if they’ve served their purposes,” he says, adding that he’s not sentimental about saying goodbye to the grits-bearing woman he created for Hominy Grill’s northern exterior wall. That popular mural is being painted over this week.

He’s aware that “preservation-minded people” have a different perspective, though.

Among them is Carter Hudgins, director emeritus of Clemson University and College of Charleston’s graduate program in historic preservation. Hudgins hasn’t heard of any Charleston area organization expressing interest in saving the Martha Lou’s artwork, which includes a building-height portrait of Gadsden against a Cooper River backdrop. But he points out technology exists to ensure its survival.

“An approach like clamping the walls that contain the murals so they could be moved as a single object might work,” he says, venturing that a peeling process, similar to one employed by cave painting conservators, might also prove useful.

In his view, “High-quality photographs that could be printed at full size for installation off site would seem the least that should happen before the building is demolished.”

Still, in a city which has made well-cooked food a trademark, Desaussure’s admirers hope his legacy isn’t confined to a two-dimensional page.

“Those paintings are Charleston history and they deserve to remain part of it,” says Houston visual artist and documentarian Amy C. Evans. “Charlestonians should seize this moment to create something like the neon sign museum in Las Vegas, an archive of the city’s visual history. And it would be filled with work by Charles Desaussure.”

Evans, who was serving as Southern Foodways Alliance’s oral historian when she first encountered Desaussure’s work, has over the course of her career noticed that “good, solid, handmade food” and hand-painted signs seem to go together.

“Such was the case with Martha Lou’s Kitchen, that sun-bleached pink building with a larger-than-life portrait of Martha Lou calling out to passersby, practically offering a big hug or a peck on the cheek if you go close enough,” she says.

Mary Inabinett Mack, who represented Desaussure, this summer closed her St. Helena Island gallery, citing personal circumstances and concerns about the coronavirus. She couldn’t be reached for comment. But Red Piano Too in 2013 issued an obituary for Desaussure, noting the Yemassee native’s vernacular realism emerged in part from his fondness for “just chilling and meeting the folk.”

His paintings frequently included the old Cooper River Bridge, where as a child he played marbles and caught fiddler crabs. Desaussure told City Paper that his childhood pastimes also included spying on a sign painter who lived next door to his house on President Street. He was inspired by those backyard sessions to pursue sign painting as a profession once he left the Air Force.

By the 1980s, his business was thriving. At that time, he said later, classy shops and restaurants didn’t fool with magnets and stickers; their owners wanted the establishment’s name lettered in paint.

As demand for hand-painted signs dwindled, so did the number of Lowcountry artists able to create them. “Twenty years from today, the letter man would be almost like a Rolls Royce out there. Someone that is hard to find, unique, and has a skill that is rare,” Desaussure said.

While Desaussure’s contributions have mostly vanished from the commercial landscape, his work is still visible at Bertha’s Kitchen and Ravenel Seafood.

For Evans, it’s a painfully short list. Atop the loss of Martha Lou’s Kitchen, one of the last Black-owned restaurants on the peninsula, the prospect of losing more of Desaussure’s work feels to her like almost too much to bear.