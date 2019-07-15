Mimosas on tap have been a draw at Daps since the Westside breakfast joint opened in March 2018. For just as long, patrons have asked to order the drink in a quantity larger than a single wine glass.
Co-owner Jeremiah Schenzel has had a strong stance on the answer.
“People kept asking us for carafes,” he said. “We never wanted to be the carafe place.”
Nor did he want Daps to be the bottomless mimosas place.
“When you’re drinking something that’s bottomless, it’s usually not the best quality,” he said. “Or you’re getting a lot of orange juice and not much champagne.”
Instead, Daps is now serving breakfast porrons. The glass pitcher is the size of a bottle of wine and allows people to drink from the same vessel without it touching their lips.
“It fits our vibe,” Schenzel said. “We’re classy, but we like to party.”
Since introducing breakfast porrons to the menu in April, they’ve been a hit.
“It has become a thing,” he said. “When you come here with a group, you’re getting a porron.”
But most people, at first, have no idea how to operate a porron, which involves hoisting the tilted pitcher above your head and creating an arc of liquid flowing in your mouth.
“The ultimate goal is to get it as far away from your mouth as you can and not break the arc,” he said.
Schenzel led “extensive” staff training so servers would be able to adequately demonstrate the self-pouring strategy to customers, who are given bibs in case of spills.
And, the porrons are not just reserved for mimosas. Patrons can choose theirs to be filled with wine or beer. Soon, they’ll also offer cocktails in porrons.
Along with the amount of liquid, Schenzel said patrons have enjoyed the interactive element of drinking from porrons.
“It’s just a more fun way to drink, really,” he said. “You can sense the energy in here when there are a lot of porrons on the tables.”
When that’s the case, there are typically a lot of Instagram posts happening.
“It’s a very visual thing, so it's very Instagram-able,” he said. “A lot of people are like, ‘This is so cool. I’m going to take a photo of it.’”
Daps is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday-Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.