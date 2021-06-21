Danny's Philly Steak and Seafood is now open in downtown Charleston

Restaurants dependent on lunch traffic from nearby offices and other businesses took a major hit at the start of the pandemic, but even that food service category is now sprinting back toward normalcy.

Case in point: Danny’s Philly Steak and Seafood in early June opened at 320 East Bay St. At Danny's, the all-day restaurant’s menu tilts toward unfussy workday meals: Among the listed items are wings, burgers, pita sandwiches and salads, as well as the eponymous cheese steaks and boiled shrimp.

"The food is good," confirmed owner Danny Li, who previously owned restaurants in Florida.

Danny’s Philly Steak and Seafood is open 10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday; and 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 843-501-7941 or go to dannysphillysteaksc.com.