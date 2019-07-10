Jill Frederick
 By Amanda Hancock

Jill Frederick lives in Summerville.

Since it was a holiday and I had time to sit and enjoy breakfast, I had a bowl of Frosted Flakes. Then I just had a late lunch/early dinner with friends and family.

We went to The Shuckin' Shack Oyster Bar in Summerville. I had their crab balls, which were like mini crab cakes, and shared some of the calamari, which was lightly fried. My entree was a combo po boy, which included fried oysters and shrimp, since I couldn’t choose just one. It came with a really good remoulade sauce on the side.

Later I had a vanilla protein shake after working everything off in the gym. And I just had water all day.

