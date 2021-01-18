Daddy's Girl Bakery is now open in North Charleston

Before you make a beeline for Nathan and Chastity Brown’s new North Charleston bakery, it’s important to know that the couple doesn’t offer chewie ice cream every day. But the fact that the Browns aren’t shy about swirling the traditional brown sugar pastry into ice cream might tell you everything else you need to know about Daddy’s Girl Bakery.

“This really is a family business,” says Nathan Brown, a Charleston native who learned from his aunt how to make chewies.

The mainstays of Daddy’s Girl’s all-sweets menu are cupcakes, cookies and cheesecake, offered in varieties including peach cobbler, red velvet and pineapple-right-side-up.

Although Daddy’s Girl didn’t have a storefront until 2021, the Browns have been baking professionally since 2011, selling their goods through barbershops and an airport kiosk. They both studied at the Culinary Institute of Charleston and developed the plan for their shop while enrolled in Lowcountry Local First’s Community Business Academy program.

Daddy’s Girl Bakery, 2021B Reynolds Ave., is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily. For more information, visit daddysgirlbakery.com or call 843-926-1737.