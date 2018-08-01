To mark the anniversary of Shane Whiddon’s death, Holy City Hospitality has created The Chef Shane Memorial Scholarship in memory of the Virginia’s on King executive chef.
The scholarship will be awarded by the scholarship committee at the Culinary Institute of Charleston at Trident Technical College. The chosen student will receive up to $1000 per semester for four semesters.
On August 24, 2017, Whiddon was working the lunch shift at Virginia's on King when a dishwasher who had just been fired showed up in the kitchen with a gun and shot him. The employee had been given a chance by Whiddon, despite his troubled past. He died in the hospital months later.
Whiddon was much loved and respected in the local culinary community. His friends and colleagues held a fundraising dinner last October and in March, he was given a posthumous award at the Charleston Wine + Food Festival. His widow Shannon and their two sons were there to receive the recognition. She told the crowd, “Remembering him helps my sons see how amazing their dad was.” An online fundraiser raised more than $140,000 for the family and is still accepting donations on their behalf.
This August, Virginia's on King will donate a portion of all sales to the scholarship fund. Donations can be made via credit card by calling Trident’s Director of Donor Stewardship & Business Operations at 843-574-6209. Checks can be made out to “TTC Foundation” and “Chef Shane Scholarship” on the memo line and mailed to TTC Foundation, PO Box 61227. Charleston, SC 29419-1227.