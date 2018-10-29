One of the players in the effort to rehabilitate the image of monosodium glutamate is a local culinary student who grew up in a cooking tradition that “normalized” use of the flavor enhancer.
“We don’t glorify it, but we have Ac’cent,” said Culinary Institute of Charleston senior Rallee Balagtas, who learned Filipino cooking techniques from the women who work at a residential care home run by his mother, Raquel. “We’re always chasing the umami component.”
Balagtas recently won the people’s choice prize at an international umami conference organized by MSG producer Ajinomoto to “present the facts and correct misperceptions of monosodium glutamate.” The rib eye cap preparation he presented in New York City featured soy sauce, sesame oil, roasted red peppers, kimchi, parmesan cheese and porcini sausage.
For home cooks, though, it’s usually easier to reach for an MSG shaker.
“We don’t use it too much,” said Susie Natidividad, who 20 years ago joined Raquel Balagtas’ kitchen staff. Natidividad’s jar of Ac'cent is about twice as big around as any other spice container on her rack. “It’s just a little. But when they eat my food, they give good compliments and say, ‘thank you, mama.’ ”
Ajinomoto, in the early 1910s, pioneered the commercial production of MSG, an additive that’s created naturally through fermentation. Immensely popular in Asia, MSG first entered most American diets in the form of convenience foods, such as Campbell’s Soup.
Still, it was associated primarily with Chinese food stateside, particularly after the New England Journal of Medicine in 1968 published a letter suggesting MSG was responsible for the headaches and feverish feeling that the writer experienced after eating at Chinese restaurants.
According to numerous studies conducted since the accusation was first aired, MSG is harmless: Repeated research shows the compound doesn’t cause weakness, numbness or any other unpleasant symptoms. But as Thomas Germain wrote in the Columbia Undergraduate Research Journal, MSG is also “a racist little hat to hang on our preconceived notions about the Chinese.”
Xenophobic fears about the inherent dangers of Far Eastern cuisine prompted American-born eaters to shun MSG; the Washington Post this year reported 4 out of 10 U.S. consumers say they “actively avoid MSG.”
Big-name chefs have lately sided with MSG, which has become something of a cause celebre for self-identified progressive eaters with developed palates: Andrew Zimmern of "Bizarre Foods" guest starred at the World Umami Forum.
As a new spokesman for MSG, Balagtas said expert opinions are more likely to persuade MSG skeptics than overblown claims.
“If we say MSG is a superfood, nobody will believe it,” he explained.
Despite his new title, Balagtas isn’t devoted exclusively to umami: He helps maintain a kitchen garden behind his mother’s North Charleston facility. It’s populated by eggplants, bitter melon and squashes.
“Eventually, I’d like to open more of a fine dining business,” said Balagtas, who operated Summerville’s Noodle Nerd with his brother until they ran out of money; the 36-year-old now owns a boba tea truck.
Motioning toward Natidividad assembling ham sandwiches for lunch, he continued, “But I don’t want to let this good feeling go.”