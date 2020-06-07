Cru Cafe, Purlieu close for one week after company employee tests positive for coronavirus

Cru Café, Purlieu and Cru Catering will be closed for one week following an employee’s positive test for the coronavirus, owner John Zucker on Sunday announced.

“We felt like we felt every procedure in place to prevent this from happening, but we can’t control what people do outside of this building,” Zucker said, adding that he contacted The Post and Courier to discuss the situation because he’s sure it will arise again at his restaurants and others.

“Everyone’s really kind of silent about it, but I feel if we’re more transparent about it, we can help other people to succeed,” he continued.

According to Zucker, the employee contacted him on Monday to report a low-grade fever. “It wasn’t a really big temperature, but anything over 100, we’re moving,” Zucker said. The employee was tested on Tuesday and received positive results on Saturday, prompting the immediate shutdown of operations.

Zucker also called every person who might have encountered the infected employee, a procedure simplified by an extensive contact tracing system in place. At Zucker’s properties, anyone who enters the building is required to submit to a temperature check and enter a phone number into a visitor log organized by date and time.

“It wasn’t a huge list” of people to call because both Cru Café and Purlieu are still offering takeout exclusively, Zucker notes. He has no plans to offer on-premise dining for at least 30 days.

“We’ve followed the path of being extremely cautious because I see the increase in cases,” he said. “If one of my customers takes offense to that, I’m sorry: I’m protecting our families.”

A few customers had already placed online orders for carryout meals when Zucker’s restaurants halted service. He says they were extremely understanding when they learned why food wouldn’t be available on Saturday evening.

Because many employees were nervous about the coronavirus threat when they returned to work, Zucker said he wanted to make sure they knew that the company would continue to look out for them. After he was tested at a local healthcare facility which offers tests for $75, he shared its name with employees and offered to cover any testing costs.

As of Sunday, Zucker said, 14 out of 64 employees had been tested.