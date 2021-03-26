Creator of African American Seder plate urges Asian Americans to customize Passover symbol

While many American Jewish households have long shunned beans, corn and rice during Passover, which this year begins March 27, food writer Michael Twitty believes they have a place both in the holiday and on its ceremonial Seder plate.

“Rice is one of those foods that connects people across the globe, and I think it’s high time that we (as Jews) really made our peace with being a multicultural, intersectional nation,” said Twitty, author of "Rice," the final installment in the University of North Carolina Press’ Savor the South series.

To be clear, there is no Biblical injunction against eating what’s termed kitniyot during the eight days of Passover.

Jewish law prohibits consumption of certain grains for the run of the holiday, but it’s a custom of the Ashkenazi Jews to abstain from another set of plants, many of which happen to flourish in the Lowcountry. Conservative rabbis in 2015 ruled that it’s fine to eat peas, peanuts and sesame seeds, among other items, while at the same time commemorating the liberation of Jews enslaved in ancient Egypt.

Around the world, more than 80 percent of Jews identify as Ashkenazi, meaning they trace their roots to Eastern Europe. In some communities, the proportion of Sephardic Jews, or descendants of Jews from the Iberian Peninsula, is far greater.

Yet Ashkenazi culture has historically been so hegemonic in the U.S. that its traditions prevail even in cities such as Twitty’s hometown of Rockville, Md., where many Sephardic Jews live.

“When I was at our big kosher mart yesterday, the market only sees ‘kosher for Passover’ as non-kitniyot,” he said. Noticing the store had sorted out goods containing corn syrup, he thought, “Wait a minute! Who are you to say these groceries are off limits?”

Corn appears proudly on a Seder plate that Twitty two years ago designed to spotlight the African American experience. The hoecake stands in for matzah, the dry, unleavened cracker also known as the “bread of affliction,” as a representation of food associated with enslavement.

Seder plates, like Passover dietary habits, are informed both by commandments and custom.

The Torah instructs Jews to retell the Exodus story, which is the narrative central to the festive meal, or Seder. But tradition alone dictates what goes on the Seder plate, a collection of foods symbolizing the story’s themes. The standard Ashkenazi lineup consists of matzo, horseradish, an egg, parsley and charoseth, a kind of winey chutney.

In recent years, though, American Jews have enhanced the roster. The most common addition is an orange, indicating solidarity with people who identify as LGBTQ, but some Seder plates are supplemented with a red potato, in support of Ethiopian Jewry; a cacao bean, showing concern for labor abuses; and an acorn, acknowledging indigenous people.

Others, such as Twitty, have experimented with recasting the Seder plate entirely.

“It’s something I came up with so that Black folks, especially Black Jews, could fully bring our stories and histories to the celebration of Passover,” Twitty said. “I designed the plate to keep the playing field equal, to broaden the conversation, and to ennoble the Black narrative of resistance and self-empowerment.”

Along with the hoecake, Twitty’s Seder plate features collard greens, sweet potatoes and chile peppers.

In the wake of a rash of anti-Asian violence, including the Atlanta spa shootings being investigated as possible hate crimes, Twitty has called upon members of the Asian American and Pacific Islander community with ties to Judaism to create Seder plates illustrating their oppression and fight against it.

He’s monitoring his social media accounts, hoping to see plates reflective of the struggle.

“I really want the community to show out,” he said, adding, "The Seder plate is a text. It sparks questions, and those questions are more important than answers."

Until images are submitted, he can’t guess at what Asian American Jews might choose to depict trauma and survival.

But he wouldn’t be surprised if they make room for rice.