Even now, Americans’ understanding of the world’s second-biggest continent is so muddled that the moderator of a Tales of the Cocktail panel titled “This is Africa” had to open the session by clarifying, “Africa is not a country.”
Most audience members laughed knowingly, but very little that followed was familiar to the industry professionals in attendance. Hospitality professionals from South Africa, Uganda and Nigeria provided a brief rundown of the ingredients they’re using to create cocktails that taste nothing like what’s currently served in Europe and North America, and the indigenous drinking traditions they aim to celebrate in their bars.
“They’re trying to decolonize everything, and the hospitality industry is touched as well,” said Stephanie Simbo, president of Beyond Bars Akademia, a Cape Town organization that trains women who were previously incarcerated to work in bars and restaurants. Students in the program are assigned to rewrite recipes from The Savoy Cocktail Book, published in 1930 by London barman Harry Craddock, so they don’t reflect the author’s British bent.
One of the ways that bartenders across Africa are reclaiming inherited cocktails involves changing up ingredient lists to include shea butter, monkey apple, fermented locust beans and lion’s tail, the flower of a mildly psychoactive South African shrub.
As panelists noted, parts of South Africa have been recognized by UNESCO as “one of the richest areas for plants in the world,” which accounts for the floral characteristics of various popular drinks.
South African bartenders are also experimenting with brandies made from South African grapes, as well as bark extracts credited with aphrodisiac properties and mopane worms.
“Mopane worms are a massive part of some African cultures,” moderator Richard Neil Irwin said of the emperor moth in caterpillar form: They’re typically served dried or smoked. But they’re not widely available in the U.S., so Irwin had to pack samples for the Tales of the Cocktail crowd to try.
“Put it in your mate’s beer,” he advised as jars of the popular worm were passed around the room. “I don’t want to try to get them out of the U.S.”
In addition to recasting cocktails with indigenous flavors, Africa’s growing group of African-born bartenders is working to cultivate different ambiances than what expats have historically promoted in their high-end drinking spaces. For example, Simbo said, “The fact that we step back and breathe: I have to thank Africa for that.”
Irwin said he’s inspired by shebeens, the women-owned homemade liquor clubs that sprung up during apartheid, when non-whites were barred from pubs and bars. Shebeens, many of which now operate on a legal basis, are known as places where people from different classes and generations mix.
Thousands of miles north, in Nigeria, Caesario de-Medeiros says business owners have accepting attitudes because diversity is a given.
“You have 10 Nigerians, you have 10 different languages,” said de-Medeiros, whose Portuguese-Ghanaian-Nigerian father ran a Lagos-based restaurant chain. “I guess that’s why people say we’re hospitable, because otherwise we wouldn’t be able to manage.”