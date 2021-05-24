You are the owner of this article.
Cocktail bar Little Palm is now open in downtown Charleston

The company behind Little Palm traces its history back to Death & Co., the acclaimed New York City bar known for moody lighting and high-octane spirits.

Neither is in evidence at the cocktail center of the new Ryder Hotel, an airy, tropical space done up in pastel pinks and greens. Press materials describe the pool deck-adjacent Little Palm as the nexus of “elegance, escapism and coastal leisure.” Still, the Gin & Luck brand plans to uphold its reputation for well-made drinks, albeit the kind featuring aperitifs and watermelon.

Little Palm’s opening team includes several respected players in the Charleston area beverage community, most notably Megan Deschaine, who last ran the bar at Doar Bros., down the street.

In addition to cocktails, Little Palm is also serving light dishes such as corn-and-butterbean salad, crudo and curried popcorn.

Located at 237 Meeting St., Little Palm is open daily. For more information, go to instagram.com/littlepalmbar or call 843-723-7451.

