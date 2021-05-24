Cocktail bar Little Palm is now open in downtown Charleston

The company behind Little Palm traces its history back to
Death & Co., the acclaimed New York City bar known for moody lighting and high-octane spirits.
Neither is in evidence at the cocktail center of the new
Ryder Hotel, an airy, tropical space done up in pastel pinks and greens. Press materials describe the pool deck-adjacent Little Palm as the nexus of “elegance, escapism and coastal leisure.” Still, the Gin & Luck brand plans to uphold its reputation for well-made drinks, albeit the kind featuring aperitifs and watermelon.
Little Palm’s opening team includes several respected players in the Charleston area beverage community, most notably
Megan Deschaine, who last ran the bar at Doar Bros., down the street.
In addition to cocktails, Little Palm is also serving light dishes such as corn-and-butterbean salad, crudo and curried popcorn.
Located at 237 Meeting St., Little Palm is open daily. For more information, go to
instagram.com/littlepalmbar or call 843-723-7451.
Close
Diners sit at the bar at Little Palm Thursday, May 21, 2021, in Charleston. Gavin McIntyre/Staff
A crowd waits at the entrance to the Little Palm Thursday, May 21, 2021, in Charleston. Gavin McIntyre/Staff
A drink called a Seven Day Weekend sits on a tray at Little Palm on Thursday, May 21, 2021, in Charleston. Gavin McIntyre/Staff
Sarah Peterson (left) and Cassy Barnard chat while enjoying food and drinks at Little Palm Thursday, May 21, 2021, in Charleston. Gavin McIntyre/Staff
Patrons enjoy the sun outside at Little Palm Thursday, May 21, 2021, in Charleston. Gavin McIntyre/Staff
Nick Kiss (from left), Kara Klein, Amy Perry, Jessica Kincaid Burton, Adam Fontaine and Leah Maggin enjoy drinks outside at Little Palm on Thursday, May 21, 2021, in Charleston. Gavin McIntyre/Staff
Kris Watson makes drinks at Little Palm Thursday, May 21, 2021, in Charleston. Gavin McIntyre/Staff
The Little Palm is now open Thursday, May 21, 2021, in Charleston. Gavin McIntyre/Staff
The Little Palm offers a variety of drinks Thursday, May 21, 2021, in Charleston. Gavin McIntyre/Staff
Seating is offered inside and outside at Little Palm Thursday, May 21, 2021, in Charleston. Gavin McIntyre/Staff
Diners sit at the bar at Little Palm on Thursday, May 21, 2021, in Charleston. Gavin McIntyre/Staff
