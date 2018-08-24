The record rainfall in Charleston last spring did more than regularly flood the streets, it also caused a portion of the roof to collapse at Coast Bar and Grill on John Street in June during yet another downpour.

The restaurant was closed when it happened and reported no injuries. While they were able to open the patio and bar soon after, the dining room has remained closed for most of the summer.

Coast Bar and Grill reopened Friday for full dinner service in the dining room. Marketing manager Kinsey Rogers says Hutson Alley is also back to regular for traffic to the entrances of Coast's sister restaurants, Vincent Chicco's, Michael's on the Alley and Victor Social Club.