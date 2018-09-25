The ice cream Clemson University this spring added to its dairy line, which previously consisted exclusively of its popular Clemson Blue Cheese, isn’t yet widely available in the Lowcountry. But a spokeswoman for Clemson’s Best says that situation could soon change.
“We are having headaches with the bigger grocery stores,” Chasiti Jackson admits, explaining that supermarket chains revisit their product selection only twice a year. Yet recent talks with Lowes Foods and BI-LO have felt more productive to the Clemson’s Best team, and independent operators of Piggly Wiggly stores close to the coast have expressed interest in carrying cartons.
“We’ve gotten very positive feedback and we’re just waiting on them to tell us when to bring the ice cream,” Jackson says. “I will tell you this: Once the ice cream hits the shelves, it flies off the shelves.”
Jackson didn’t have any sales statistics available but the school is making so much ice cream that it had to outsource production and distribution to a facility in Georgia, since there wasn’t an operation in South Carolina that could manage the volume.
Clemson University in April introduced Clemson’s Best by giving away cups of Tiger Orange Vanilla during one of its baseball team’s home stands. Other available flavors are peaches-and-cream, caramel butter pecan and strawberry shortcake.
“We decided early on that we wanted to pretty much base it off Southern recipes,” Jackson says. “We tasted and tasted and tasted the ice cream until everyone was comfortable.”
Even though the ice cream is produced in Georgia, it’s classified as a Certified SC product because the peaches and pecans come from Ridge Spring, while the strawberries are grown in McBee.
Peaches-and-cream is the bestselling flavor, although Jackson suspects what customers really like best is the amount of butterfat in the base: At 16 percent, Clemson’s Best is as rich as many artisan ice creams, she says.
Its next batch of flavors will “most definitely have something to do with chocolate or coffee,” Jackson says. “And there is a blueberry farm along the coast that we will be working with, so we are probably going to do blueberry dump cake or blueberry lemon. But we’re constantly getting, ‘Why aren’t you doing something with chocolate?’”
“We are,” she vows.
Clemson’s Best is currently sold at dozens of Ingles Markets from Atlanta to Asheville, as well as at gourmet shops in the greater Clemson area. The sources nearest to Charleston are Bert’s Market on Folly Island, and the Piggly Wiggly in Hilton Head.
A portion of proceeds from ice cream sales benefits research programs, scholarships and internships at the College of Agriculture, Forestry and Life Sciences.