Clemson crop researchers share results of trials to improve vegetable growing across state

Farmers may say they’d rather be drowned out than dried out, but the 3 inches of rain that fell on Charleston area between June 13 and June 16 came at exactly the wrong time for scientists at the Clemson Coastal Research and Education Center.

The Savannah Highway operation was set last week to host 140 people at its yearly Field Day, close to a record number of attendees. Yet with its fields slammed by rainfall, the green peppers, green beans and other crops ready to be shown off were looking sad and soggy. Researchers apologized again and again to visitors for the vegetables’ appearance.

But the precipitation didn’t wash away any of the researchers’ recent work, which they presented on June 17 under a sunny sky. Here are a few of the findings to emerge lately from the outdoor laboratory:

Graft pays

Equally frightening to farmers and spelling bee contestants, phytophthora has been destroying bell peppers for ages. But the problem has become more pronounced as the availability and affordability of farmland has dropped off, meaning growers can no longer avoid the problem through crop rotation.

Vegetable physiologist Richard Hassell has started experimenting with grafting as a solution. “Ten years ago, everybody said grafting wasn’t important to look at,” he said.

Grafting isn’t cheap. A grafted pepper costs about five times as much as a standard pepper, even though peppers are relatively easy to graft. But Hassell said more growers are likely to consider it as increased pesticide regulations drive up the expense associated with spraying.

Plus, the grafted pepper’s performance has exceeded researchers’ expectations.

“It’s not just tolerant (of phytophthora); it’s completely resistant,” he told attendees seated in a tractor-pulled wagon. “The yields were phenomenal, the size was perfect, and they all came on at one time.”

Heating up beans

Applying heat to green beans after they’re harvested is critical to such canonical dishes as gan bian si ji dou and Julia Child’s haricots verts a la maitre d’hotel. Yet when green beans get too hot in the field, they’re prone to develop white mold.

“When you have high temperatures, (the bean) is under more pressure,” said Sandra Branham, an assistant professor of vegetable breeding and genetics who just recently joined the faculty.

To test which green beans can withstand heat, Branham in April planted 50 commercial varieties and 300 strains from the lab’s collection, some of which date back to the 1920s. She plans to screen each bean for color and length at the end of the season to determine which bean is best suited to South Carolina summers.

Taking a hit

Hemp has only been on the list of crops that South Carolina farmers are allowed to grow since 2018, which means there’s very little state-sponsored research into how industrial hemp farmers can increase their yields and manage the pests which threaten it.

And since many of the most popular types of industrial hemp were developed for Pacific Northwest growing conditions, organic vegetable specialist Brian Ward said farmers here are struggling with both.

Ward is studying whether an injection of hormones can boost cannabidiol (CBD) and inhibit the development of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), since hemp with a concentration of the chemical above 0.3 percent is classified as illegal marijuana. He needs to find a way to do so organically, since most hemp growers shun synthetics.

“It’s another tool in the toolbox,” he said of the intervention he hopes will help South Carolina farmers see higher margins.

Graft really pays

Just because a watermelon doesn’t have seeds doesn’t mean it’s free from fusarium wilt. Tony Keinath, Cooperative Extension Service vegetable pathologist, has been trying to figure out which seedless cultivar is least susceptible to the disease.

Early returns suggest a Grafted Fascination leads the pack, with cultivars such as Shoreline, Joy Ride and El Capitan developing wilt at a rate of 50 percent or greater. But Keinath’s team, including colleagues at North Carolina State University still have to test the picked watermelons for fruit firmness and sugar content.

Still, he predicts, “The cost of grafting will pay for itself.”