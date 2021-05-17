Chef Racks Garlic Crabs is now open in North Charleston

Garlic crabs were big business before the pandemic, and COVID-19 conditions only drove more people to sell their seafood on Facebook Marketplace.

But Jamal Flowers, who calls himself Chef Mally Racks, says the sauce recipe he spent close to a year developing still sets his crabs apart.

“Everything is about the sauce,” said Flowers, who recently opened a permanent location of his 3-year-old garlic crab enterprise. “You know I don’t make the crab. What makes them love the crab is the sauce.”

Flowers plans to keep his food truck, which is scheduled to appear later this month at the Charleston Food Truck Festival, but is now selling his garlic crab, garlic shrimp, fried oysters and signature pineapple lemonade in the same place five days a week.

“This is more consistent,” he said. “I think customers appreciate being able to come see me.”

Chef Racks Garlic Crabs, 8780 Rivers Ave., Suite 208, is open 12 p.m.-8 p.m., Tuesday-Friday and 2 p.m.-8 p.m., Saturday. The restaurant is strictly takeout but offers delivery through DoorDash. To learn more, visit facebook.com/chefracksgarliccrabs or call 843-718-1032.