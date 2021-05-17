You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Chef Racks Garlic Crabs is now open in North Charleston

Garlic crabs were big business before the pandemic, and COVID-19 conditions only drove more people to sell their seafood on Facebook Marketplace.

But Jamal Flowers, who calls himself Chef Mally Racks, says the sauce recipe he spent close to a year developing still sets his crabs apart.

Chef Racks Garlic Crabs
Buy Now

Jamal Flowers has opened Chef Racks Garlic Crabs at 8780 Rivers Ave. in North Charleston. The restaurant offers eat-in or take-out for its customers. Brad Nettles/Staff

“Everything is about the sauce,” said Flowers, who recently opened a permanent location of his 3-year-old garlic crab enterprise. “You know I don’t make the crab. What makes them love the crab is the sauce.”

We publish our free Food & Dining newsletter every Wednesday at 10 a.m. to keep you informed on everything happening in the Charleston culinary scene. Sign up today!


Flowers plans to keep his food truck, which is scheduled to appear later this month at the Charleston Food Truck Festival, but is now selling his garlic crab, garlic shrimp, fried oysters and signature pineapple lemonade in the same place five days a week.

“This is more consistent,” he said. “I think customers appreciate being able to come see me.”

Chef Racks Garlic Crabs
Buy Now

Chef Racks Garlic Crabs small garlic shrimp with corn, eggs and potatoes. The restaurant offers eat-in or take-out for its customers. Brad Nettles/Staff

Chef Racks Garlic Crabs, 8780 Rivers Ave., Suite 208, is open 12 p.m.-8 p.m., Tuesday-Friday and 2 p.m.-8 p.m., Saturday. The restaurant is strictly takeout but offers delivery through DoorDash. To learn more, visit facebook.com/chefracksgarliccrabs or call 843-718-1032.

Reach Hanna Raskin at 843-937-5560 and follow her on Twitter @hannaraskin.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News