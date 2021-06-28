Chasing Sage is now open in downtown Charleston

There isn’t too much that regular readers of The Post and Courier have left to learn about Chasing Sage, since they’ve been monitoring its progress weekly since last summer. But in the days leading up the restaurant’s June 23 opening, the quartet behind the operation took time to brief their new employees on what they had in mind.

They explained why there was avocado in one of their signature cocktails and why a small macaron would be presented with every check. They reviewed their service philosophy and described why they let ingredients guide their cooking.

Charleston-area diners who weren’t privy to that staff training can get a sense of Chasing Sage from its opening menu, which consists entirely of plates meant for mixing, matching and sharing.

Among the choices are a sourdough loaf, built with starter brought from Seattle and baked in a cast iron Dutch oven; peaches glanced with house-made ham; sweet corn-and-crab cavatelli and English pea dumplings finished with bacon and chili oil.

Chasing Sage, 267 Rutledge Ave., is open 5:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and 5:30-10:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday. For more information, call 854-444-3402 or visit chasingsagerestaurant.com.