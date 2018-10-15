Forty years after the founding of Duvall by a pair of Charleston residents intent on bringing world-class food and hospitality to a city then notably short on imported cheese and smoked salmon, the catering outfit has been sold to a North Carolina company.
Duvall Events CEO Steve Wegner describes buyer Best Impressions Catering as a like-minded operation.
“Dave (Byron) started his company 29 years ago, and I bought my company 27 years ago,” Wegner says. “We have similar cultures.”
According to Wegner, Byron plans to incorporate the Duvall name and split his time between Charleston and Charlotte, where Best Impressions is based. In addition to handling hundreds of private events each month out of its South End kitchen, Best Impressions is the sole food-and-beverage provider for Daniel Stowe Botanical Gardens.
Wegner first met Byron through the Leading Caterers of America, a trade association for upscale catering services. “His company is so consistent with ours,” Wegner says, stressing that clients won’t notice any changes stemming from the sale. Wegner is contracted to serve as a consultant through the end of 2019.
Earlier this year, Duvall threw an anniversary party at The Bend, giving longtime clients, suppliers and employees an opportunity to reminisce about the many happy occasions marked with Duvall’s pickled shrimp and chocolate tortes.
Peter Milewicz, who with his partner, Dan Stevens, opened Duvall on East Bay Street, returned to Charleston for the celebration. In his honor, Duvall served tomato pies and crab dip made according to the recipes they used in 1978.