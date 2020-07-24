Charlie Brown Seafood in North Charleston to close, but another market will take its place

Charlie Brown Seafood is not, owner Kelli Parker repeats, closing because of the coronavirus.

But the popular crab provisioner is closing after 19 years in North Charleston. At 61, Parker is weary of working 60-hour weeks while her grandchildren grow up without her around.

“I’m tired and I’m done,” she says, adding that what wore her out for good was learning that a trusted employee had been trading $43 boxes of shrimp for rides to work. “I’m a widow and ready to retire.”

Although Parker is taking her late husband’s name off the business when she goes, she’s otherwise leaving the market intact for the man who’s set to buy it in August; the sale was handled by an agent who Parker describes as “a male customer. He likes to buy large males.” He one day handed her a magnetic business card, which she spotted on her file cabinet at just about the time her exasperation was peaking.

Parker declined to reveal the buyer’s identity, but says he has an Eastside restaurant and plenty of siblings to staff the seafood counter.

She’s also promised to teach him how to fry crabs and bathe them in garlic butter.

“I’m worried about my customers,” she says. “They’re dying for their fried crabs.”

Before she sold crabs, Parker was a paralegal. Then a friend suggested she wrap fish at Marvin’s Seafood, owned by Marvin Fleck. On her second day, she met Fleck’s son, known to everyone but the government as Charlie Brown. She warned Brown that she’d married every man she’d ever been with, but he still asked her out.

Brown didn’t like how his father treated him, but Parker didn’t like how a coworker treated her.

“He would be put in jail right now if he said to women the bad stuff he was saying to me,” she recalls. After the man said something particularly horrible, she told Brown: He punched the employee and together with Parker walked off the job.

“I got good credit, so I went and purchased a brand new boat,” Parker says.

The couple in 1998 started crabbing and selling their catch out of the back of an old blue truck. They’d drive close to Piccadilly Cafeteria, waiting for a customer to blow his horn and give them cash for a box. “Then we’d go in and pay for our Piccadilly’s,” she says. “It was a wonderful time.”

In 2001, Parker’s father helped Parker and Brown open the first Charlie Brown Seafood on Rivers Avenue.

Five years later, they moved the market three miles south to its current location. It quickly became a favorite of travelers who appreciated Parker jerry-rigging coolers out of garbage bags so they could take crabs back to their motel rooms and eat them without making a mess.

Charlie Brown’s was rated so highly on TripAdvisor that Southern Living recently sent Peter Frank Edwards to photograph its crabs for a pages-long magazine feature about “Gullah Magic in Charleston”. But it appeared in the April issue, “when the doctor’s offices were closed, and that’s where most of those magazines are,” Parker says.

Brown was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2009 and died two years later. Parker says she still feels his presence whenever she walks into Charlie Brown’s.

She suspects she’ll feel it again when she takes a break from watching her two-month-old granddaughter to travel to Atlanta or Charlotte or Columbia, ferrying crabs caught by her son-in-law. Her plan is to text longstanding customers in those cities to let them know that Charlie Brown crabs have arrived.

Then she’ll sell them out of her car, just like she and Brown used to do.