Charleston's FIG, High Wire are 2020 James Beard finalists; plus more Lowcountry noms

A pair of Charleston hospitality outfits have earned spots on the shortlist for this year's James Beard Foundation Awards, among the most prestigious accolades in the food and beverage industry.
FIG and Ann and Scott Blackwell of High Wire Distilling Company are now just one step away from winning medals in their respective categories from the New York culinary organization, which announced the results on its Twitter feed on Monday, May 4.
The pair are the only Lowcountry nominees, of the six that made the James Beard longlist earlier this year, to pass to the next round.
Both finalists have made the James Beard longlist in years' past; in 2018 FIG won the foundation's Outstanding Wine Program award outright.
With the coronavirus pandemic wreaking havoc on restaurants, bars and so many other hospitality businesses all spring, there was some debate whether the James Beard awards would carry on at all. The ceremony for the culinary awards was originally scheduled for May 4; the media awards' own gala was slated for April 24.
As the pandemic continued through mid-March, both were shelved. In its mid-March blog post putting its award season on ice, the organization promised that "(t)he time will come to acknowledge and celebrate our industry."
Now, with each award category narrowed to just a handful of candidates, that time is once again drawing closer.
FIG will compete in the Outstanding Restaurant category. High Wire is up for a medal in the Outstanding Wine, Beer, or Spirits Producer.
Neither Traveler’s Rest’s Topsoil Kitchen & Market, nor Greenville’s Oak Hill Café & Farm, this year's two South Carolina chef and restaurant semifinalists from beyond the Charleston area, advanced to the finalist round in their categories.
Other Charleston area accolades
Professionals who support and cover the Lowcountry's food and beverage industry also earned recognition from the foundation.
Abundant Seafood's Mark and Kerry Marhefka, were among five businesses nationwide honored in the foundation's Leadership Awards.
For their work on The Dewberry's rooftop Citrus Club cocktail bar, Studio Dewberry and Workstead were nominated as finalists in the newly created Alternative Eating and Drinking Places category.
On the media tip, the Post and Courier came in for a pair of nods as well. Our food editor and chief critic, Hanna Raskin, was nominated as a finalist the newly established Jonathan Gold Local Voice Award for a select body of work; Tony Bartelme earned a nod in the Health and Wellness category for his story on A.G.E.s.
An essay in Plate Magazine about Hominy Grill's closure, written by Charleston-raised writer and cook Ali Rosen, was nominated as a finalist for the Short Essay category.
The media awards will be held online on May 27. Eater reports that the chef and restaurant ceremony will now take place on September 25. The particulars of how it will be held in our new, socially distanced world remain to be seen.
After all, though South Carolina is eager to reopen its restaurants for business, the coronavirus pandemic remains in place. Things like interstate travel and large in-person gatherings, two fundamental features of the ceremonies in previous years, are in conflict with expert recommendations on slowing the spread of COVID-19.
"(T)he timing and format of any in-person event remains a bit of a continuous unknown," acknowledged the foundation's chief strategy officer, Mitchell Davis, in another post explaining the decision to continue the awards (in some capacity, at least) this year.
Editor’s note: Post and Courier chief critic Hanna Raskin is a member of the James Beard Foundation’s restaurants and chefs awards committee.