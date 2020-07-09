Charleston Wine + Food Festival board elaborates on plans to 'become actively anti-racist'

Five weeks after declaring a “commitment to do our part to end systemic racism” in an Instagram post followed by 10 images of Black culinary professionals, the Charleston Wine + Food Festival on Thursday hinted at substantive steps the organization will take to address its shortcomings in the realm of equity and inclusivity.

According to a statement signed by the group’s 13 board members, the festival in the coming year will focus on diversifying its board and staff; paying closer attention to the event venues it chooses and facilitating the participation of a wider group of food-and-beverage experts.

“I think in this time of accountability for all of us, it’s not enough to say we’re going to get better,” board chair Steve Palmer said. “The sentiment from board members was that we needed specifics: We needed to really put something out there.”

The latest statement emerged from a recent three-hour board meeting which was also attended by The Citadel’s chief diversity officer. Board vice-chair Mamie Bush characterized it as a companion piece to a June 16 staff statement announcing the festival would boycott Marion Square until a statue of John C. Calhoun was removed.

That statement was criticized both for sidestepping the festival’s own record on race relations and for brandishing a low-stakes pledge: At the time it was issued, the statue’s removal was considered a sure thing, while it remains highly unlikely that a massive in-person festival which would necessitate a large outdoor space will take place in March 2021.

Bush defended the measured approach to progress, saying, “We definitely have to crawl before we walk, so to speak. There is more to come: This is just the beginning. That’s why I’m excited and I’m energized.”

Palmer concurred that many details still need to be worked out, but pointed to a few developments in the areas which the board has identified as priorities.

For instance, he said staff members have approached S.C. State University and other historically black colleges about employee recruitment, although he wasn’t certain who would conduct an audit of hiring practices referenced in the statement.

Wine + Food has taken down a page on its website with names and pictures of staff members, but people close to the organization confirm that all of its paid employees are white.

Additionally, the board has agreed to “make intentional efforts” to add at least two more “racial minorities” to its ranks over the next two years. Bush is currently the only Black person on the board.

A few candidates for those positions have already been identified, Palmer said.

In terms of venues, Palmer said, “The real commitment from us is to only do events in venues that don’t have a history of slavery,” although he admitted that it could be challenging to locate buildings in downtown Charleston which would qualify.

Finally, the statement obligates the board to “examine and put forward solutions to address the barriers of entry and true accessibility for talent to participate in the festival,” which is an oblique reference to the festival’s longstanding policy of expecting all but its most famous contributors to cover their own costs.

While Palmer said he wasn’t certain at this juncture exactly how the festival could rework its finances to make good on that promise, he added the board is eager for input.

“A bunch of white people deciding how Black people are going to feel doesn’t feel like right approach,” he said. He envisions convening a committee of locals to advise the board.

Going forward, Bush reiterated, “Everything is on the table.”

“There will be change in the future,” she continued. “I just believe that. I do.”

Without the guarantee of a traditional festival come spring, community members who want to hold the festival accountable won’t necessarily be able to gauge that change by counting the number of participating Black chefs or reviewing the histories of featured event venues.

But acknowledging that “the proof is in the pudding,” Palmer said observers should keep an eye on the composition of the festival’s board and staff.