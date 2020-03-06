Charleston Wine + Food Festival board chooses one of its own for the Culinary Legend Award

The Charleston Wine + Food Festival this week presented the Laura Hewitt Culinary Legend Award, one of four prestigious prizes it gives out during the annual culinary event, to one of its board members.

Festival board member Karalee Fallert of All Good Industries (Taco Boy, The Park Café) received the award at the festival’s opening ceremony Wednesday. Harry Root of Grassroots Wine was honored with the Award for Outstanding Beverage Contribution, and chef BJ Dennis was named winner of the Marc Collins Chef Award.

Alabama chef Frank Stitt on Saturday morning will announce the winner of the Frank Stitt National Chef Award.

Stitt alone determines the winner of the award bearing his name, but festival employees and board members choose the other award winners, sometimes in consultation with past recipients, according to festival spokeswoman Alyssa Maute Smith.

Award recipients receive a commemorative plaque and online recognition, rather than cash, which nonprofit governance experts say is an important legal distinction when it comes to bestowing prizes on board members. So long as money doesn’t change hands “there’s nothing specific that would prohibit” a board member from winning an award from the board, National Council of Nonprofits spokesman Rick Cohen says.

Still, he adds, “It's not a great look.”

Charleston Wine & Food is classified as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, a tax status which allows it to use public funds to support its initiatives; its 2018 tax return shows the organization in 2017 received close to $2 million in contributions, including $277,909 in government grants.

In addition to Fallert, the current board includes previous Laura Hewitt Culinary Legend Award winner Steve Palmer, previous Marc Collins Chef Award winner Lisa Buzzelli and previous Award for Outstanding Beverage Contribution winner Ann Marshall.

It does not appear from online records that any of those winners were on the board when they won their awards, although the festival’s 2016 tax return shows chef Kevin Johnson was a board member when he received the Laura Hewitt prize.

Smith did not respond to a request for comment.

Attorney Ellis McGehee Carter, founder of an Arizona firm specializing in nonprofit law, offered an assessment similar to Cohen’s, saying, “If there is no monetary benefit, there is no obvious private inurement, but it sure makes it seem like an unserious, illegitimate award.” (Inurement is IRS-speak for distributing income or assets to the people who control them.)

Among a nonprofit board’s three primary responsibilities is what’s known as the Duty of Loyalty, which the National Council of Nonprofits describes as “mak(ing) decisions that are in the best interest of the nonprofit corporation; not in the best interest of the individual board member.”

To comply with that expectation, Cohen says, a best practice would involve all board members recusing themselves from the award selection process.

“That way, people could have confidence that those board members won the award fair and square, and not as the result of it being voted on by colleagues,” he says.