Nathan Thompson Avelino of Tucson’s Hamilton Distillers is certain that the desert where he makes whiskey is the most beautiful place on earth. Matthew Hoffman of Seattle’s Westland Distillery feels the same way about his corner of the Pacific Northwest. And Ann Marshall of Charleston’s High Wire Distilling Co. is sure no landscape can outshine the Lowcountry.
All three distillers are now attempting to capture what they love about their hometowns in highly personal whiskeys that bear little resemblance to the bourbons and Tennessee whiskeys which have long ruled the domestic brown liquor market. While craft spirits haven’t come close to outselling the major brands, Imbibe Executive Editor Paul Clarke believes they’re successfully broadening notions of what can be done with fermented grain.
“Nothing against bourbon or rye: But the story of bourbon is not the story of American whiskey,” Clarke said in his introduction to a Tales of the Cocktail panel featuring Avelino, Hoffman and Marshall.
All three distillers said they realized early on that they couldn’t beat producers such as Beam Suntory at the commodity corn game, so decided to figure out how they could upgrade each component of the whiskey-making process — and potentially put a regional stamp on it.
“There are standards that whiskey doesn’t hold itself to,” Hoffman said, adding that the corporate emphasis on finding cheaper, quicker ways to distill has traditionally inhibited conversations about seemingly basic ingredients such as yeast.
“Why can’t we look at something like brewer’s yeast?” he asked. “You guys all used to use it 60 years ago. We’ve only got so much to play with. Why wouldn’t we look at these things?”
Part of the hard look that the participating distillers took at what was available to them included admitting weaknesses, Marshall said.
“I will tell you we don’t have the best water,” Marshall said after Hoffman suggested every distiller will claim his or her water has magical qualities. “You’ve been to the beach.”
But among the resources that Marshall and husband Scott Blackwell could access as distillers in South Carolina were the agricultural minds at Clemson University; the seed-saving acumen of Anson Mills and the state’s history of small-scale farmers cultivating crops for flavor. Those attributes came together in Jimmy Red corn, which Anson Mills’ Glenn Roberts introduced to High Wire.
According to Marshall, Roberts included the eye-catching heirloom in a lineup he prepared at Clemson’s Coastal Research & Education Center. He deliberately skipped over it until Blackwell asked him to elaborate on the red-hued corn.
“Oh, that’s the one you want,” Marshall remembers Roberts saying. “It smelled like peanut butter. We’d never seen anything like it.”
High Wire’s Jimmy Red bourbon has since been featured on NPR and Southern Foodways Alliance’s Gravy podcast, and was honored by Esquire as one of the magazine’s “Best New Bottles.” From an initial run of approximately 2,000 pounds of Jimmy Red cobs, the distillery is now up to harvesting 240,000 pounds of the regionally distinct corn.
In Arizona, Avelino is taking advantage of temperatures that swing radically from day to night, which results in a concentration of the butterscotch notes that whiskey connoisseurs seek. “People often associate desert with a lifeless place,” he said, adding that he’s attuned to the desert’s dynamism as a native. He grew up smelling mesquite when it hit backyard grills in the summertime, and populated fireplaces during Tucson’s short winter, so chose to smoke the wood instead of peat for Hamilton’s Islay-style Whiskey Del Bac.
Local pride is also the primary ingredient in Westland’s American Single Malt whiskey, made from five different barley malts.
“The Northwest is a great region for growing barley,” Hoffman said, explaining the selection. Motioning to the sweltering New Orleans streets outside the session room windows, he continued, “Barley is like me: It doesn’t like this weather. ... I am wearing a flannel today, so you know how committed I am.”
Later, Hoffman clarified that while there is historical precedent for Americans making whiskey from what’s around them, his focus on terroir isn’t driven by nostalgia.
“It’s not about going backward,” he said, drawing nods from his fellow panelists. “The point is to make this economically viable. These ideas are not new to people into wine.”