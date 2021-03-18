Charleston restaurateurs having devil of a time staffing up feel blessed by business surge

When restaurants last year were forced by the state to close their dining rooms, the forecast for long-term survival was so dismal that owners fixated on the tiniest crack in the black cloud hanging over them: With fewer restaurants, they reasoned, hiring would be a cinch.

The good news is almost every Charleston area restaurant has thus far withstood the crisis, with only nine downtown restaurants closing permanently in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Another dozen restaurant groups gave up their downtown leases to focus on other stores, leaving the landscape change well within the normal range. In 2019, 20 downtown restaurants shuttered.)

And while it’s a stretch to describe anything related to the radical shift in industry fortunes as bad news, owners now have to contend with a staffing shortage that’s more severe than the one they faced before the pandemic. Faced with demand that’s surged faster and higher than anticipated, restaurateurs across Charleston are hustling to rebuild their skeleton crews. Local food-and-beverage social media accounts are now crammed with pleas for applications.

“It’s a significant struggle,” said Trudi Wagner, co-owner of goat.sheep.cow. “We are back at that stage (when we) were just pulling our hair out, like everyone else, hiring anyone who showed up just for showing up. I didn’t care what your resume looked like.”

Wagner recalls saying to co-owner Patty Floersheimer, “'I can’t wait until we have our pick of people. That’ll be great.'”

Instead, Wagner and Floersheimer have scaled back hours at their Church Street shop and continued to operate their North Meeting Street location exclusively as a retail store. Prior to the pandemic, it housed a full-service café.

At the start of the pandemic, some business owners were worried that the expansion and extension of unemployment benefits would shrink the labor pool. Those fears were reawakened by the recent passage of the American Rescue Plan, which extends federal bonus payments of $300 a week.

But Charleston area restaurant owners say they don’t believe that hospitality employees are at home collecting checks. While their evidence is purely anecdotal, they maintain that people drawn to the food-and-beverage business aren’t the type to enjoy doing nothing.

“Most of the people on our team love to work,” said Mike Lata of FIG and The Ordinary. “They wouldn’t look for a chance to freeload. They’re excited to be in the kitchen and be part of the culinary team.”

In fact, restaurant owners speculate that former employees’ interest in being productive may help explain why they’re having trouble scaring up prospective hires.

Many longtime restaurant professionals used the downtime following the suspension of on-premise dining to take tentative steps down other career paths. Notably, the booming real estate market beckoned to workers who weren’t sure when dining would get back to normal.

South Carolina has issued 4,901 new real estate licenses since Mar. 15, 2020, or 240 fewer than it issued between March 15, 2019 and March. 15, 2020.

Of course, those statistics don’t reflect how many of the new licensees previously worked in Charleston area restaurants. It’s the rare hospitality worker who doesn’t know at least one former colleague who’s talked about studying for real estate credentials.

Lata isn’t concerned by the purported rush on real estate licenses. He remembers plenty of hospitality workers bolted for home sales in the mid-2000s, only to return to restaurants after the 2008 financial crisis.

“People will come back to restaurants because they’re cool places,” Lata said.

Ben Towill of Basic Kitchen and Post House said the notion of restaurants as fun places where people come together is particularly seductive after a very lonely year. Among his new employees are hospitality first-timers who explained, “I just want to see people and meet people because I’ve been on my own.”

As uncertainty surrounding the industry fades, Lata predicts even more people will jump at the jobs it offers.

“Ultimately, I think people are afraid to start new jobs” until restaurant work settles into a predictable rhythm, he said, suggesting a feeling of security is even more valuable to potential employees than a robust paycheck.

At Charleston’s best-known restaurants it’s not uncommon for line cooks to earn upward of $40,000 a year. Servers earn much more.

While calls surfaced during lockdown for the service industry to rethink its compensation model, Lata doesn’t feel like it needs an immediate overhaul.

Towill agreed, saying, “I feel like we’ve just come through big hurricane and now is not the time to change everything. But we’ll learn from what we went through and then have a good debrief with hindsight.”

Like many restaurateurs, he plans to apply a similar strategy to what diners see, sticking to the same food and service styles that were in place before the pandemic.

Wagner suspects some food-and-beverage professionals will stay away from the sector so long as masks are required. While she and Floersheimer are adamant about mask enforcement, she appreciates that strict rules and social distance are at odds with what many workers like about hospitality.

“People are still hiding out and waiting for it to settle down,” she said.

Customers, though, have no such qualms. What’s made the staffing crunch so acute is overwhelming demand for local restaurant tables. Several restaurants in March reported record-setting weekends, a development that’s exhilarating for business owners who at one point assumed they’d have buried their life’s work by now.

If there is a difference between the pre- and post-pandemic staffing shortages, it’s found in restaurateurs’ attitudes. Nobody is in the mood to grumble about a “huge influx of diners,” as Towill terms it.

According to OpenTable, the number of diners seated at restaurants across South Carolina on March 14 was off just 9 percent from the comparable day in 2019. By contrast, New York came up 56 percent short.

“I think we have blue skies ahead on all fronts,” Lata said. “We’re all just trying to (staff) for what we hope is the Roaring ‘20s.”

Still, Lata is attuned to the threat of burnout associated with racing “to make hay while the sun shines.” For various reasons, including his employees’ quality of life, The Ordinary has started closing on Tuesdays.

Trying to do more with less might be another casualty of the pandemic, which gave food-and-beverage professionals the chance to experience and enjoy something approximating work-life balance. People accustomed to working 80 hours a week discovered dinners at home and back-to-back days off.

Among them were Wagner and Floersheimer, who aren’t in any rush to reopen the café portion of goat.sheep.cow North.

“I hate to honestly tell you. We kind of like our lives without a restaurant,” Wagner said.

As for the people who had hoped to make or serve French onion soup there: Between March 15 and March 17, another 48 Charleston restaurants posted openings on Craigslist.