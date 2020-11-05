Charleston restaurateur says naming Election Day burger for Trump comments was 'a mistake'

The owner of a Charleston area chain of burger joints has taken responsibility for an Election Day menu featuring a sandwich named for President Donald Trump’s derogatory comments about women.

According to Sesame Burgers and Beer owner Joe Fischbein, the specials sheet listing a $14 Cheeto-dusted “Grab Her By The Juicy Burger” was distributed at just one of the restaurant’s three locations, and rescinded within one hour of service starting.

“It was a mistake we made, and it will not happen again,” Fischbein says.

Sesame had arranged to offer two politically themed burgers on Tuesday, but Fischbein says they were supposed to be labeled “Red” and “Blue.”

At one location, though, an employee jotted down a few alternate naming ideas alongside notes on how to prep the burgers. Fischbein says those comic attempts were erroneously transferred to the printed menu, which a customer photographed and posted online.

On the rogue menu, the “Blue” burger was listed as a “Get a Whiff of This Burger.”

“Someone was trying to be creative and come up with funky names,” Fischbein says. “I think they wanted to make it cool. It doesn’t mean we’re going to use it.”

Company leaders ordered a retraction as soon as they saw the image, which was already generating backlash on social media.

“Sexual assault isn’t a joke,” one comment writer responded on Sesame’s Facebook page, where the burgers were identified solely by party color.

Fischbein insists the employee who came up with the offending phrase didn’t mean to make light of violence.

“After investigating, if there was malicious intent involved, there would have been serious action taken,” he says. “It was a mistake. The person who did it is a good person.”

Yet social media tends to magnify mistakes, especially in a politically charged environment: In hopes of putting the episode to rest, Fischbein has instructed his marketing manager to stop engaging in conversations about it.