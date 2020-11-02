Charleston restaurateur Sam Mustafa faces civil suit over 2018 assault

An attorney for a woman who accused restaurateur Sam Mustafa of assault in 2018 said his client’s decision to not participate in Mustafa’s prosecution shouldn’t impede her case against him in civil court.

Mustafa, owner of Charleston Hospitality Group (Toast, Eli’s Table, Tabbuli), in May 2018 was arrested and charged with assaulting a woman behind Halls Chophouse in February 2018. The third-degree assault charge was dismissed prior to trial after the alleged victim said she didn’t want to participate in the legal process.

Almost two years to the day later, the woman has revived her claims in the Court of Common Pleas, suing Mustafa on accusations he assaulted and stalked her, as well as claims he inflicted emotional distress. The suit filed on Monday does not specify damages.

Her attorney, Fritz Jekel of the Columbia firm Leventis & Ransom, said she abandoned the criminal case because she was discouraged by its likely outcome.

A publicist for Mustafa provided a statement from Mustafa's attorney, Andy Savage, presenting a different interpretation of the dismissal.

"This case was tossed out of court two years ago because it is absolutely meritless," the statement says. "The refiling of this lawsuit will lead to the same result. We consider this to be a frivolous lawsuit."

Savage insisted the lawsuit will not distract Mustafa from his work as a business owner.

According to the lawsuit, Mustafa and the alleged victim had ended a romantic relationship, but Mustafa continued to call and text the woman, who repeatedly rebuffed his advances. The suit claims Mustafa believed she was out with another man when he saw her at Halls on Feb. 24, 2018, and “verbally accosted” her.

When she left the restaurant in hopes of defusing the situation, it continues, he followed her into the parking lot.

At that point, an incident report states, “The offender grabbed her by her hair causing her to bend over while forcing her face to the ground. As he continued to do this, she was yelling ‘please stop, please stop.’ The offender then let go of her hair and pushed her chest causing her to fall backward and hit the back of her head on the ground.”

The woman told authorities she initially hesitated to alert them because “the offender is well known in the Charleston area.” She then offered to share medical records stemming from the alleged incident, showing she was treated for a broken tooth and concussion.

At the time of his arrest, Mustafa's attorney provided a statement suggesting the alleged victim filed a police report as “a malicious reaction to rejection.”

It wasn’t the first time Mustafa’s alleged interactions with a woman resulted in arrest. He was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct in 2011, following a party cruise on his boat, The Southern Lady. Prosecutors two years later dropped the charge, saying they could not prove the former employee’s claim that he had sexually assaulted her.

A civil suit brought against Mustafa by the alleged victim in that case was dismissed with prejudice later that year.