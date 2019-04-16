A slew of Lowcountry restaurants, food trucks and bars are joining in on a national fundraiser to help raise money for the fight against HIV and AIDS.
Proceeds from a collection of Dining Out For Life events, which kick off here on Saturday, will go toward Roper St. Francis Healthcare’s Ryan White Wellness Center, a sexual health non-profit that serves those who are HIV positive and at-risk.
The national Dining Out For Life fundraiser is set for Thursday, April 25. On that day, area establishments such as Basic Kitchen, Tradd's and Cru Café will donate a portion of their sales to the wellness center.
Sugar Bakeshop on Cannon Street, for example, created a custom cupcake design for the fundraiser and will donate 50 percent of its sales on April 25.
Here's the schedule for Dining Out for Life events:
- 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday: Health screenings, giveaways and photo ops with Charlie the RiverDog at Tanger Outlets.
- 8-11 p.m. Wednesday, April 24: "Wig Out Wednesday" benefit show at El Jefe, 468 King St., Charleston.
- 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, April 25: Food truck gathering on The Greenway behind Roper Hospital Medical Office Building, 125 Doughty St., Suite 160, Charleston.
- 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, April 25: The official Dining Out For Life community celebration with entertainment from DJ Trevor D, Takeover Charleston and performances by Carmella Monet Monroe, Jaisee Alexander, Victoria Vixen and Symone N. O'Bishop at Taco Boy downtown.
- 11 p.m. Thursday, April 25: Patti O’Furniture Drag show at Dudley’s on Ann, 42 Ann St., Charleston.
- 6:05 p.m. Saturday, April 27: Roper St. Francis Healthcare night at Charleston RiverDogs game. Percentage of ticket sales will go to Ryan White Wellness Center. To purchase, visit riverdogs.com/groups and enter password DINEOUT.
Last year, local Dining Out For Life events raised more than $35,000. For more info, visit diningoutforlife.com/city/charleston.