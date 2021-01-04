Charleston restaurant owners fighting back during pandemic feel defeated by delivery fries

America is a nation of French fry eaters.

Eaters, in fact, might not be a strong enough word. You and your countrymen are fry devourers, at a rate of about 30 pounds per person, per year. Fry consumption is so intense that potatoes and tomatoes together account for more than half of all vegetables eaten in the U.S.

French fry devotion has survived generations of diet fads. Medical advice hasn’t put a dent in it. And now everyone’s favorite food appears poised to survive a setback that would surely sink a lesser snack. More frequently than ever before, people are being served fries that even their sellers deride as lousy.

“I was expecting one complaint a week,” says Eli Hyman of Hyman’s Seafood, one of many local restaurants that has seen a significant portion of its business shift to delivery since the start of the pandemic. Hyman estimates 15 percent of his orders now leave the restaurant in the care of a ChowNow, DoorDash or UberEats driver.

While Hyman stands by his fries, he doesn’t have faith in their ability to travel. Everyone in the fried food business knows that a fry is bound to be limp and soggy by the time it reaches an off-premise customer.

Yet, remarkably, customers don’t care. Hyman has thus far received just one complaint about the quality of his restaurant’s delivered fries.

“People are expecting it not to be exactly perfect,” Hyman says. “I think they feel sympathetic.”

Or hungry. Despite delivered fries’ predictable condition, which is so wretched that restaurant critics across the country have repeatedly counseled readers to consider a side salad, fry orders have increased in 2020. According to research firm NPD, the only items ordered for delivery more commonly than French fries are pizza and soda.

With stats like that, no restaurateur worth her seasoned salt is about to yank fries from the menu. Instead, even though they know their customers will happily gorge on cold, dead potato strips, restaurant owners are trying to improve the at-home restaurant French fry experience. Their pride demands it.

At a recent online panel addressing “The Restaurant Industry in Times of Turbulence and Change,” New Orleans restaurateur Ralph Brennan identified the peripatetic French fry as one of the year’s most aggravating challenges.

“I want to make them better,” he sighed.

Thinking inside the box

Restaurant owners looking to attack the delivered fry dilemma have two main options: change the fry or change the fry box.

But as delivery has morphed from a fun lockdown diversion to a way of life for many customers, some chefs have forged a third path around the problem: It’s either brilliant or deceitful, depending on your opinion of cheese sauce.

Rather than try to keep their fries crisp, these chefs are moving toward the “loaded fry,” potato processor Lamb Weston’s marketing vice president reports. They’re concealing their sagging potatoes under gobs of sour cream, cupfuls of molten cheese, scads of grease-shedding bacon and a heap of ranch dressing.

Rick Nelson, restaurant critic for the Star Tribune in Minneapolis, was recently approached in a parking lot by a chef toting a Styrofoam container.

“He opened it up and said something about how he was tinkering all day with his menu to make fries takeout-friendly,” Nelson says. “His solution? To turn them into cheese-covered chili fries. They looked dreadful. … I think we all have to agree that we will not be enjoying fries for the duration of the pandemic unless we're hitting the drive-through at McDonald's and eating them in the car.”

Or buying them frozen from the supermarket: During the four-week period which ended on April 4, sales of frozen French fries at grocery stores shot up by 78.6 percent, according to Nielsen data.

Despite producing fries for retail sale, Lamb Weston, which along with J.R. Simplot and McCain Foods dominates the sector, isn’t ready to surrender its restaurant business. After all, Americans depend on restaurants to fulfill 72 percent of their fry desires.

Marketing vice president Kim Cupelli sees her company’s relationship with independent restaurants as mutualistic, with fries helping to bump up restaurant sales at a time when revenue is desperately needed.

“We did head-to-head research and said, ‘Here’s a meal with fries. Here’s a meal without fries,’” Cupelli says. The study showed customers are 50 percent more likely to place an order when fries are included.

One of the innovations that Lamb Weston developed to help restaurant owners feel more confident about fries is a patented ventilated package. But Cupelli says operators balked at the cost of the box, so Lamb Weston backed off from insisting on that investment. Instead, Lamb Weston’s innovation team has begun circulating videos demonstrating how to punch holes in a standard Styrofoam box.

'Still not perfect'

The “Crispy Technology” fry cup, introduced in 2017, is just one aspect of Lamb Weston’s “Crispy on Delivery” program.

Its centerpiece, developed after employees noted the growth of restaurant delivery in China, is a starch-based batter that Lamb Weston claims can prolong the crisp texture and hot temperature of a fry (Lamb Weston’s competitors offer similar coated products.)

Whereas an untreated fry would fade in five minutes, innovation vice president Deb Dihel says a “Crispy on Delivery” fry is designed to last for 30.

“It still looks and feels like a normal French fry, but it retains moisture, so it doesn’t make the product soggy,” Dihel explains.

Of course, what one restaurant considers “normal” is bizarre by another restaurant’s standards. Patrons of a place known for its skin-on steak fries would doubtless do a double take if their burgers were accompanied by 3/8-inch skinless fries.

Since Lamb Weston debuted coated fries in those popular dimensions, Dihel says, “We’ve been able to launch crinkle cut, skin-on 3/8’s and a shoestring so operators can keep their favorite fry and signature look.”

Troy Dion, owner of Breck’s Steakhouse in North Charleston and Breck’s Station in Moncks Corner, says French fry makers have lately made other overtures to operators. Namely, they’ve dropped the price on coated fries.

“It used to be they were cost prohibitive, but that’s not so much the case anymore,” he says. “Plus, (distributors) are using them as a loss leader to get their foot in the door: ‘Hey, improve your takeout sales by using our SuperDuper Fry that holds heat and repels moisture. … So, what price point do we need to be at to get your business?’”

Cupelli says many owners are receptive to frozen fries in the current economic climate because they’re concerned about a sack of fresh potatoes going bad. But not every operator is captivated by coating.

“For us, it’s about keeping it simple and sticking to the basics. A classic, thin fry, cooked to order, drained of excess oil and properly salted,” says Jillian Schenzel of Charleston Burger Co., a delivery and carryout kitchen on the Westside.

She continues, “If the food is fresh out the door, it has a solid chance of going the distance. That’s the hope, at least.”

Hyman is using Crispy on Delivery fries, but says, “It’s still not perfect.”

Even Cupelli concedes their fries could use a boost upon arrival. The batter responds so well to a reviving trip around the microwave that Lamb Weston has started printing stickers advising customers to “pop (them) in the microwave for 20-25 seconds” before eating.

Time will tell if America’s undiscriminating fry fans are willing to wait.