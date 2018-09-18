“Food influencers,” a subset of social media users who coddle their followers with pretty pictures of comped restaurant meals, aren’t beholden to journalistic conventions or accountable to editors. That quirk makes them highly valuable to companies with products to promote, but can also cause trouble when a publicity scheme backfires, as a Charleston PR firm recently discovered.
Byrdhouse Public Relations since 2016 has represented Giant, a celebrated Chicago restaurant, which during the run-up to Hurricane Florence was busy making headlines for a Sept. 10 influencer dinner that went wrong.
Although Cat Taylor of Byrdhouse, which also represents Josephine Wine Bar and Lewis Barbecue, says about half of the people in attendance “really enjoyed it,” the aftermath on social media “was horrendous. They were saying (Giant’s) Jason (Vincent) was the most hated chef in Chicago, and he was serving rotten food. It was incredibly nasty.”
Concerns about transparency were central to the backlash. As reported by the Chicago Tribune, event organizer FCB Chicago had arranged for last Monday’s “Three Moons” meal to end with the dramatic reveal that a few of the items served had been prepared three days prior, and then stored in containers made by FCB’s client, Glad.
The ad agency planned to covertly capture influencers’ surprised reactions for Glad’s online campaigns, provided the influencer accepted $300 in exchange for use of his or her likeness; diners who ended up on screen would receive an additional $1,000, according to the agreement they signed. But FCB hadn’t bargained on the reaction of an influencer scheduled to participate in the dinner’s second seating.
“I was incredulous, but managed to promptly tell Jason Vincent that what he’s doing is unethical, potentially a violation of his license, and definitely a complete dereliction of hospitality,” Adam Sokolowski posted to Instagram after learning about the setup from a bouncer at a nearby bar.
Giant adjusted its presentation for the second seating: Participants were told at the outset that the dinner was designed primarily to showcase Glad, as opposed to the talents of a popular hometown chef, and given an opportunity to leave.
FCB Chicago did not respond to a message seeking comment. But Taylor says Giant the following day cut out the middlemen, personally contacting each guest to apologize for the episode.
“I know why people feel duped,” she says. “It wasn’t to harm anybody, of course, but we feel awful that people do feel duped.”
According to Taylor, Byrdhouse signed off on the Glad event – which entailed a $10,000 buyout of the restaurant, Vincent told the Tribune – because a previous partnership with Morton Salt “was really positive and fun to work on and beneficial to everyone.”
Taylor says big companies such as Glad and Morton are increasingly trying to link their brands to independent restaurateurs. “The chef has become more of a spokesperson,” she says. But in this case, Taylor says she became uncomfortable with some aspects of FCB’s marketing approach.
“We never saw that invitation and we didn’t approve it,” Taylor says of the invitation that Sokolowski shared with his Instagram followers. “We would never have approved such a cheesy and off-brand invitation.”
In addition to promising “yummy cocktails,” the invitation warned recipients that “our teams will be capturing content and real time feedback through images and video, so please consider this as you RSVP.”
Much to Taylor’s frustration, none of the influencers questioned that clause. They didn’t ask in advance why they were being offered a meal for free, or how the images and video would be used. “I think they should have been skeptical, especially the influencers with bigger brand partnerships, but that's beside the point, I guess,” she says.
And unlike trained journalists (who are generally barred from accepting free meals), Taylor says influencers circulated unverified accounts of the event and Giant’s business practices. It’s a point of annoyance for her that Sokolowski publicly called out Vincent without attending the dinner or checking facts he gleaned from an unnamed guy in the neighborhood.
“Everybody jumped in to accuse Giant of serving old food,” Taylor says. “People are reading whatever they want to read, and posting awful things, which they would never say in person.”
For now, Taylor is classifying the experience as a lesson learned about working with food influencers.
“I think I’m still trying to wrap my head around that this media world has changed so much, especially in the last few years,” Taylor says. “We feel awful we were a part of it, but it was a crash course in influencer relations, which I definitely didn’t take in school.”