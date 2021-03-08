Charleston Hospitality Group takes back Tabbuli name, accusing licensee of damaging brand

Charleston Hospitality Group has yanked the Tabbuli name from a licensee, claiming the longtime Upper King street restaurant owner failed to uphold the “brand’s high level of operating standards.”

A press release announcing Tabbuli’s immediate closure attributed the decision to owner Sam Mustafa’s dim view of the location’s “recent public operational mishaps.” The company plans to eventually open another Tabbuli at a different location.

According to Ahmed Hassan, who in 2020 agreed to operate his bar at 541 King St. as Tabbuli, the venue on Friday was visited by a Charleston Fire Department fire marshal who alleged that Hassan and his son had exaggerated the legal capacity of the space.

Hassan maintains the occupancy was set at 98 people before he took over the property that formerly served as Bootleg Tavern: He is now challenging the city’s contention that only 49 people are permitted in the space.

Mike Julazadeh, Charleston's chief fire marshal, was not available on Monday to respond to questions.

Tabbuli a decade ago opened on North Market Street. During its stay at that address, the restaurant was found guilty of four charges in Livability Court. Additionally, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division in 2013 concluded a two-year investigation of the restaurant, citing Tabbuli for 72 violations.

Hassan decided to convert Classic on King to Tabbuli after meeting Mustafa through their mosque. He said he was not then aware of the legal actions faced by the restaurant group or its owner, who was sued last year over the 2018 assault of a woman behind Hall’s Chophouse.

He declined to comment on their relationship’s most recent turn because he’s consulting an attorney about the situation.

“Like any other immigrant, I come here to work hard,” said Hassan, who previously owned Boone’s Bar and Priya. He also owns College Market, the convenience store on the corner of King and Cannon streets which was ravaged in the May 30, 2020 riot.

“I got hurt before when they hurt my store,” he continued. “All I’m trying to do is work like everybody else.”

Although Charleston Hospitality Group has revoked its brand name, Hassan said he will open the bar as usual on Tuesday. He hasn’t settled on a name yet, but vows it won’t have anything to do with Tabbuli.