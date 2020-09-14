Charleston Grill general manager Mickey Bakst, 'unofficial mayor of Charleston,' resigns

Charleston Grill next month will reopen without general manager Mickey Bakst, downtown Charleston hospitality’s greatest champion and most familiar face.

Bakst, 68, this weekend retired from Belmond Charleston Place’s signature fine dining restaurant after 17 years of fussing with equal deference over longtime regulars with a weakness for white Burgundy and penny-pinching newlyweds unaccustomed to tables draped in white linen.

“No matter how busy the restaurant was, he crafted an experience for you,” Mike Lata, chef-owner of FIG and The Ordinary, says. “He wanted you to have a great time, and it was genuine, which was the beautiful part. To see him in action was always really fun to watch.”

Lata credits Bakst with shining a light on Charleston restaurants at a time when the food scene’s scant appearances in the national press were limited primarily to asides about quirky cafes and traditional Southern dishes. Tapping into his extensive network, Bakst invited influential chefs and restaurateurs to participate in the early editions of Charleston Wine + Food Festival.

Soon thereafter, Lata says, they started circling Charleston names and venues on their James Beard Foundation award ballots.

“Mickey came in from Detroit with his Gucci suits and connections, and he wasn’t afraid to kiss cheeks and hug people,” recalls Lata, who was introduced by Bakst to legendary French chef Daniel Boulud. “There were some things happening here, but had he not been here, the accolades would not have happened so fast.”

Furloughed since Charleston Grill closed in March, Bakst attributed his departure to how the coronavirus and efforts to contain it have fundamentally changed the nature of his chosen work.

“I’ve loved it every day, and I couldn’t envision not being able to touch customers; not being able to kiss customers; not being able to hug customers, and have them see the joy in my face,” he says. “I couldn’t see ending my career doing it that way.”

Although Bakst says the decision was his alone from a professional standpoint, he allows that his wife, Ellen Gansen, had a say in the timing of his retirement.

They’ve discussed the possibility for at least two years, and had the opportunity during quarantine to better appreciate what more time together and Bakst spending nights at home could mean for their marriage.

“I was torn, because I love the Grill,” Bakst says. “But I have some respiratory issues, and she was afraid of me going back to work, and I don’t blame her.”

Although he jokes he’s had seven job offers since he announced his retirement, Bakst says he has no plans to seek other paid work. By contrast, celebrated Charleston Grill wine director Rick Rubel has taken another position: He is now managing director of Advintage Distributing.

"It's very 2020 when two of the biggest titans tell you in the span of one month that they’re both out," says Graft Wine Shop co-owner Femi Oyediran, who's so indebted to Rubel that he tries to make sure the self-effacing sommelier's name appears in print whenever his does. "It’s monumental."

Oyediran, who joined Charleston Grill as "a degenerate 20-year-old," remembers Rubel and Bakst talking about hospitality as though it was a refined martial art deserving of protection and respect.

"It makes me dream about what the restaurant industry was like in the 1980s," says Oyediran, born in 1987.

Rubel will be succeeded by assistant wine director Andrew Marshal.

“He has deserved it for a long time and he will do far better than I ever could," Rubel says. "I will be cheering for the Charleston Place team every step of the way.”

Julie Hennigan, who spent five years with Danny Meyer’s Union Square Hospitality Group before relocating to Charleston in 2015, will take over as general manager.

Marshall, Hennigan and Bakst this summer held weekly meetings in Bakst’s backyard.

“They’re passionate about the details,” Bakst says. “They have a sense of crispness that is going to make the dining experience even better. I no longer (care) about serving from the left or the right, or anything other than the customers.”

Beyond the dining room, Bakst parlayed his charisma and concern for others into several successful charitable efforts, including Feed the Need, designed to ease the burden on food banks; Teach the Need, which trains at-risk teenagers for front-of-house restaurant work, and Ben’s Friends, an organization he and friend Steve Palmer founded to support fellow hospitality professionals struggling with substance abuse and addiction. The group now has chapters in more than a dozen U.S. cities.

He also spearheaded major fundraisers following the Sofa Super Store inferno and the Emanuel AME Church massacre.

Following the shooting, Bakst was initially hesitant to ask Belmond if he could use the hotel for a benefit because he’d already approached them about so many charitable causes. An executive called him and said, “I know you want to do it.”

In 2015, when Bakst was honored at the Charleston Wine + Food Festival’s then-annual tribute dinner, he pegged his entry into philanthropy to a $10 million relief effort he led on behalf of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul in his hometown of Detroit, which in 1995 lost a warehouse of donated goods to fire.

“With one call or email, everyone would say yes, because we knew he wouldn’t ask us to do something that wasn’t good and important,” says Lata, pointing to Bakst’s various community initiatives as his most important achievement.

During retirement, Bakst will continue building up Ben’s Friends and Feed the Need, particularly as he worries about drug overdoses and food insecurity mounting if bleak economic forecasts hold. He’ll also keep rooting for the local hospitality industry and serving as a sounding board for its members as they cope with the pandemic’s fallout.

“I don’t want people to think I’m leaving the community,” he emphasizes. “We’ve got one of the tightest restaurant communities in the country, and I going to help as much as I can to keep it solid and tight.”

When Bakst and Lata got together on Sunday night, Bakst cried when he realized he wouldn’t ever again get to work a dining room the way he did before COVID-19. Lata parried his tears with congratulations: You made it, he told him. “You’re one of the few people I’ve known who left the industry on such a high note.”

Charleston Grill will reopen on Oct. 1.