Eric Nelson isn't quite sure where he'll be headed when he packs up a truck Saturday morning and takes off with enough hot dogs to feed an army.

The Area 51 food truck operator has been in constant contact with Tammy Conklin of the grassroots Fighting Flo in the Lowcountry organization because she knows where the most dire needs are. She says the most affected areas are Polk, Pender and Brunswick counties in North Carolina and Horry County in South Carolina.

"Rocky Point in North Carolina and Columbus, I might hit them right now because they're the most in need," says Nelson, who started working on this relief trip five days ago. "I mentioned it to a few people and suddenly they were donating money and stepping up to help."

Restaurant Depot has donated two pallets of water and 16 cases of hot dogs. The homeowners association at Carolina Bay, where Area 51 regularly appears, has collected donations and purchased buns, chips and hot dogs. Several other food truck owners have given cash, and Ryan Harbit from The Waffle Connection is donating $250 and going along with Nelson to help deliver the food.

Nelson is currently talking to U-Haul about securing a truck, which he needs now that he has pallets of water to move. "It sounds like they might donate it," he says, which will enable him to spend more of his own money on food and water. "We're doing hot dogs, chips and water because it goes a lot further for people."

The Florida native and Navy veteran has lived through his fair share of hurricanes. He remembers in 2004 they had four hurricanes in two weeks followed by Katrina and a couple other major storms the next year.

"I'm trying not to do the whole, 'Hey look at us thing,'" he says. Instead, he's stocking up as best he can and hitting the road to help. "As low-key, fast and cheap as possible."

Another food relief initiative that's operating on a much larger scale is Operation Barbecue Relief, which is set up in a former Kmart parking lot in Wilmington. OBR was started after a group of competition barbecue teams mobilized to help after tornadoes hit Joplin, Mo., in 2011.

Aaron Siegel of Home Team BBQ says he first became aware of OBR about two weeks earlier and signed up as a volunteer not realizing he would be needed so soon. When he contacted the organization to see what he could do, he found that they needed sauce and sides. "So we put together about 60 gallons of sauce, 100 gallons of baked beans," he says. "We made those over the weekend and loaded them on the trailer on Monday and drove up there yesterday."

On Tuesday, the Home Team crew arrived around 11:30 a.m. to discover a huge tent city in the parking lot. "They had about 10 or 20 tractor-trailers for storage," he says. "They probably had somewhere like 15 smokers out there."

After situating their sides and sauces, Siegel says they helped slice pork loins and top them with gravy and put them in to-go tins for delivery.

After dinner was done, they started prepping proteins for the next day. He jumped in the assembly line "and probably rubbed about 1,200 (pork) butts."

David Marks, the marketing director for OBR who just returned home to Philadelphia after 10 days on the ground in Wilmington, says they had pre-staged at the Charlotte Motor Speedway the weekend prior so they would be able to respond quickly.

"We've served a tremendous amount of meals," he says. "By the end of the day, it will be just shy of 250,000 meals."

Siegel noted that a lot of people serving meals were so tired they were moving like zombies.

"People are tired," says Marks. "Several people have been flying out and reinforcements are coming in. We've also had local volunteers, people who just had to do something, high schools, football teams. We have 500 local volunteers helping."

Marks says OBR usually stays for the first shift of disaster relief, helping feed first responders and residents until FEMA and other organizations come online, but the aftermath of Hurricane Florence is worse than anything he's seen. "And I’ve been there for Harvey, Irma, Matthew."

He drove into neighborhoods near Hampstead to deliver meals and saw the devastation first-hand. "I even got into an active rescue situation," he says, recalling a man coming out of the water in the dark, saying he was exhausted and couldn't do it anymore. "This guy had actively rescued 33 families from his own neighborhood, and he was saying he was spent. I gave him a hot barbecue meal and bottle of water and he went back in and helped more people."

OBR has been operating for 14 days and has already been asked to stay longer.

"We'll probably be there at least another week, it will potentially be the longest deployment," he says. But we have to look at, do we have the resources? The volunteers and financials to actually stay that long? I know our guys are selfless, and they’re gonna want to."

But he knows what a toll that sort of deployment takes. After 10 days, all he wanted to do was go to sleep, but he's still giving media interviews and was planning to make it to his kid's soccer game that afternoon.

"Charleston is very lucky it didn’t come farther south and hit," he says. "Because you guys would’ve been underwater."

And that's perhaps one of the main reasons people like Nelson, Siegel, the Fighting Flo in the Lowcountry effort and countless others are mobilizing to help their neighbors to the north.

"It sucked being closed," says Siegel about losing that week of business when Hurricane Florence bore down on the coast. "But man we were really, really lucky."