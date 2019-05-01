Johnny’s Homemade Biscuits, a North Charleston food truck that opened in April 2018 and appeared on Food Network’s show, “Big Food Truck Tip,” is no longer running.
Owners John Holmes and Anouska Mayer are selling their truck and plan to pursue another dream: They’re moving to Holmes’ hometown of Martinsville, Va., to start a farm and, eventually, a farm-to-table restaurant.
“We started the food truck with the plan of starting a farm someday,” Holmes said. “It’s time to make that a reality.”
They made the decision in December to no longer serve made-from-scratch biscuits from the food truck. Mayer, who is engaged to Holmes, announced their plans to move via a Facebook post on Wednesday.
“John supported me two years ago to quit Southwest Airlines, where I worked for 15 years, and become a full time artist,” she wrote on Johnny's Facebook page. “So now it is time to follow more of our dreams to live a happy and fulfilled life.”
Holmes said he has dreamed about starting a farm because “it’s the only way to get the best, cleanest, healthiest food for customers."
“You have to farm it yourself,” he said. “ So, that’s what we’re going to do.”
Holmes moved to Charleston in the late 2000s and worked at Hardee’s for 11 years before starting his self-named mobile restaurant. He and Mayer appeared in an episode of “Big Food Truck Tip” that aired in October. On the show, they won $1,000 to put toward Johnny’s.
“We’re sad to be leaving,” Holmes said. “When we have enough stock from our own farm, we’re coming back to Charleston.”