Charleston fire officials monitoring restaurants' potentially hazardous gas-fired heaters

Heaters under an enclosed tent might sound warm and toasty to restaurant patrons, but fire safety officers say the increasingly popular setup could pose a deadly risk.

“I understand we’re trying to create a heated environment for outdoor dining, but there are ways to do it without jeopardizing staff or creating hazards for firefighters,” says Charleston Chief Fire Marshal Michael Julazadeh, whose crew has lately visited several downtown Charleston restaurants to brief their owners on code requirements and correct violations.

The city hasn’t yet issued any fines or citations in connection with wayward heating schemes. But Julazadeh is urging owners to contact his department before investing in portable outdoor gas-fired heaters, since there are strict guidelines governing their placement and operation.

For example, the appliances can’t be used beneath a tent, which is where firefighters this week found them at Husk; they were responding to an unrelated call from the restaurant about a sprinkler that wouldn’t shut off.

Certain portable heaters can reach a temperature of 90 degrees Fahrenheit, which Julazadeh says is sufficient to ignite a tent. Additionally, sealing gas-fueled heaters in a tent could create a buildup of carbon monoxide, potentially poisoning workers and diners.

Julazadeh says the crew reviewed safer configuration options with Husk’s manager.

“It’s not always a matter of removal,” he says. “The heater could be moved out front, or the tent honestly could go away. Why would you create an enclosed tent in a COVID world?”

David Howard, president of Husk’s parent company, Neighborhood Dining Group, says Husk hasn’t yet determined how to redo its outdoor seating. “2020 has been devastating to our business and staff, so we look to find options to remain viable and keep people employed,” he says.

But Julazadeh and his colleagues counter that they’re trying to keep them alive.

He’s aware that operators and customers are prone to chafe at unannounced visits by city officials, particularly when they culminate with them temporarily turning off outdoor heaters, but stresses that the propane tanks new to restaurant inventories have to be handled with care.

There’s a reason that home improvement stores keep their tanks in cages at a distance from their front doors, he says: Propane tanks are designed to leak a small amount of gas so they won’t rupture, but that released gas will creep close to the floor until it locates an igniting device, such as a restaurant stove.

In other words, it’s demonstrably unsafe for restaurants to store half a dozen propane tanks in the dining room overnight.

Beyond the threat of off gassing, Julazadeh says it’s a “tremendous hazard” if there are propane tanks on the floor when firefighters enter a building to battle a blaze.

“They would never expect to encounter propane cylinders,” he says.

At this point last year, downtown Charleston restaurant owners never expected they would have to buy them.