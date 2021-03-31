Charleston Farmers Market will maintain essentials format when it returns to Marion Square

The Charleston Farmers Market is still on track to return as planned to Marion Square on April 10, but it’s coming back without musicians and a jump castle.

According to Scott Watson, director of the city of Charleston’s Office of Cultural Affairs, the weekly market will maintain the “essentials format” it adopted in 2020 to comply with Charleston’s COVID-19 protocols.

“Because we don’t have the all-clear, masks are required, vendors will be distanced and there won’t be any live entertainment or anything that requires periodic cleaning,” Watson said. “We’ll keep it moving and keep it healthy.”

While the downtown Charleston Farmers Market typically goes on a months-long hiatus after the winter holidays, this year it had the opportunity to make an early reappearance because fellow Marion Square occupants Southeastern Wildlife Exposition and Charleston Wine + Food both cancelled their 2021 events. Watson said organizers considered an extended season, but vendors were cool on the idea.

“Farmers are looking for a breather during that dark winter,” he said, noting that the upshot of keeping the schedule the same is “you don’t create false expectations” for the following year when Marion Square will presumably be booked again.

Sign up for our food & dining newsletter. We publish our free Food & Dining newsletter every Wednesday at 10 a.m. to keep you informed on everything happening in the Charleston culinary scene. Sign up today! Email

Sign Up!

Several longtime market vendors told the city they also weren’t interested in coming back immediately after the official start date, citing COVID-19 concerns. Watson said their requests to sit out part or all of the season were honored since it’s easier to social distance with fewer sellers on site. For the same reason, the market isn’t bringing on any new vendors.

“As we get further into season and numbers hopefully improve, we’ll see if there’s an opportunity to have a late call for additional participants,” Watson said, adding that any adjustments would align with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, as well as the city’s emergency ordinances.

The same criteria will help determine when the jump castle is pumped up again.

“We know what people (are) longing for is that leisurely day at Marion Square where you’re wandering shoulder-to-shoulder with folks, making impulse buys and splurging on your diet,” Watson said. “We’re not there yet.”

Still, he hopes that having the chance to buy fresh asparagus in downtown Charleston just after Easter will feel something like a springtime tradition.