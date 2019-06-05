During the course of collecting oral histories about restaurant integration, The Post and Courier’s recording stations at local libraries didn’t only attract people with memories to share. In fact, informants (to use the official oral history term) were probably outnumbered by visitors who just wanted to listen.

At the time, there wasn’t anything for them to hear. But now that the project’s been published, area residents who don’t recall the first time they ate in a white-owned restaurant following the end of legal segregation, either because they were never barred from a restaurant on account of their race, or weren’t born until many years after the Civil Rights Act, are being invited back.

The Charleston County Public Library (CCPL), which partnered with The Post and Courier on this project and provided spaces for the oral history interviews, is tonight hosting a tie-in panel discussion at the Main Library. (Those who read the first announcement of the program closely will note this represents a date change: The original date conflicted with commemorative events scheduled in conjunction with the fourth anniversary of the Emanuel AME shooting.)

CCPL historian Nic Butler and narrator Cal Morrison are among those scheduled to join me at 6 p.m. for the airing of audio recordings from the project, followed by a conversation about what the project might teach us about the racial makeup of Charleston restaurants. We’re looking forward to also fielding audience members’ reflections and questions.

And as a reminder, if you didn’t participate in the first stage of the oral history project, The Post and Courier is continuing to collect stories. To add your story to the archive, just upload it to the StoryCorps app and add the phrase “Post and Courier Dining Integration” to your interview’s title or tags, so other readers can locate it.

For more information on tonight’s event, visit ccpl.org.