Charleston coffee roaster to open West Ashley, Mount Pleasant shops promoting cafe culture

There is almost no business that is pandemic-proof, but coffeeshops appeared to have a fighting chance at the title since limited interactions with employees and to-go beverages were already staples of the genre.

But, according to Second State Coffee owner Ross Jett, curbside pickups and short on-site stays pose a threat to café culture. Jett said he hopes to revive a sense of community at Second State’s newest location, the former Broom Wagon Coffee in West Ashley.

“They never really came out of to-go, just because of staffing, so getting back to full hours is in my sights,” Jett said. “What I’ve sort of formulated in my own mind is there is a multitude of reasons that people come in that are not coffee.”

Since opening in 2012 on Beaufain Street in downtown Charleston as Black Tap Coffee, Second State has grown to encompass three locations, with another scheduled to open in Mount Pleasant before the close of the year.

“We have sort of had a nice little journey,” Jett said. “We’ve been growing very intentionally.”

Jett said the rebranding of Broom Wagon will be modeled after how the company handled taking over the former Collective Coffee Co. in Mount Pleasant two years ago.

“I like to operate it as it is for the first six to eight weeks, and just see what works and what doesn’t work,” said Jett, who prioritizes talking to every customer during the transition period.

For instance, the Collective Coffee menu was dominated by ingredients purchased from major food suppliers. Once the café belonged to Second State, Jett revised its sourcing and reworked its menu to showcase fresh produce.

At the erstwhile Broom Wagon, Jett is committed to sticking with the gluten-free waffle program, much beloved by fans of the 2-year-old café. But he does plan to inject more energy into the lately sedate shop, in keeping with the steadfast approach to service he adopted at the start of the pandemic.

“Back in March, where everyone in food-and-bev had the real possibility of going out of business, I maintained operations as a coping mechanism,” he said. “That was important to my own sanity.”

During the mandatory closure of dining rooms statewide, Second State lost 95 percent of its wholesale business. Retails sales fell off about 65 percent.

“Since that hard reset, it’s been a slow and gradual buildup, and now we’re operating as fully as we’re able,” he said.

He described Second State’s faith in the societal importance of coffeeshops as its competitive advantage.