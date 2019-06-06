The Tales of the Cocktail Foundation has announced the regional finalists for its 13th annual Spirited Awards and Charleston bars snagged three nominations.
The foundation divided honorees in regions in the United States (East, Central and West) and international (Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, the Americas, Latin America, the Caribbean and Canada).
Proof on King Street was nominated twice, for best bar team in the United States (East) and for the best American cocktail bar in the United States (East). The Living Room at The Dewberry Hotel is a finalist for best hotel bar in the United States (East).
The top 10 finalists in a total of 12 categories will be announced June 12.
In the regional category, The Living Room is up against five New York hotel bars as well as Brothers and Sisters at Line Hotel in Washington, D.C., and L27 Rooftop Lounge at the Westin in Nashville, Tenn.
Proof's competition includes nine bar teams such as Clover Club in New York and Eastern Standard in Boston. In the best American cocktail bar category, Proof is up against seven New York bars, Drink in Boston and barmini by José Andrés in Washington, D.C..
Winners will be announced during the Spirited Awards ceremony on Saturday, July 20 in New Orleans. Tickets, starting at $100, will be available June 12.
To see the full list of nominees, visit talesofthecocktail.org.