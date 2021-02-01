Charleston cites 21 restaurants for mask violations, including 7 certified as safe by state

One-third of Charleston bars and restaurants cited in January for violating the city’s mask ordinance hold a certification seal from the state’s Palmetto Priority program, championed by Gov. Henry McMaster as a way for consumers to identify restaurants which conform to the highest safety standards.

Under the voluntary accreditation program, participating restaurants are supposed to provide their employees with face coverings and insist that they wear them.

“This is the most effective way to guarantee that a particular restaurant is doing all the things that science says it should do to be sure the virus is not spreading,” McMaster said at a June 23, 2020 press conference, explaining why the then-new initiative was preferable to state-imposed restrictions.

The City of Charleston in January issued 30 citations to 21 bars and restaurants in connection with citizen complaints about employees at those venues not covering their faces. Another 39 Charleston restaurants were given warnings over the same period.

According to Livability Director Dan Riccio, a designated officer follows up on reports as quickly as possible and writes a ticket if he observes a violation; otherwise, the business receives a warning.

While Riccio says most workers have been receptive to his officer’s guidance, “We have a couple that say, ‘We’re complying,’ and then they’re not complying. At that point, I would think an owner would take the initiative to correct this: That’s what we rely on.”

But at least one restaurant owner counters his employees would have been masked if they weren’t drinking, a category which is specifically exempted in the city ordinance.

“We require staff to wear masks, and they do,” says Brian Solari of Carmella’s Café and Dessert Bar, the subject of two summonses.

Sign up for our food & dining newsletter. We publish our free Food & Dining newsletter every Wednesday at 10 a.m. to keep you informed on everything happening in the Charleston culinary scene. Sign up today! Email

Sign Up!

In this instance, he says, “We were devoid of business at the time and I had two staff members casually drinking tea behind our pastry case…my building has open doors and huge windows, so everything is visible from every angle. And as the officer walked by, he looked in and saw them with their masks down.”

Solari says he appreciates “casually” is not synonymous with “actively,” which is the modifier used to describe protected “eating and drinking” in the ordinance, but says he wishes the officer had been “more understanding” since there weren’t any customers in the restaurant.

A similar situation apparently unfolded at O-Ku, one of the Palmetto Priority seal holders which received a summons. According to Jon Murray, chief restaurant officer for The Indigo Road Hospitality Group, the chef and manager were cited for meeting over coffee at the windowed front of the restaurant.

Murray says that company policy dictates that “Everyone is to be masked up when they’re in the building: The only time they’re not masked is family meal.”

Other restaurants cited in January include Amen Street Fish & Raw Bar; Big Gun; Blind Tiger; Brown Dog Deli; Charleston Winery; Deco Night Club; Felix; El Jefe Texican Cantina; King Street Dispensary; Republic Garden & Lounge; Rio Chico; RuRu’s Tacos & Tequila; Silver Dollar; Stones Throw Tavern and Tommy Condon’s Irish Pub.

JohnKing Grill and King Street Public House each received four citations apiece.

“There are ones that just don’t get it,” Riccio says. “They think we’re just going to come once and that’s it.”

JohnKing Grill belongs to Charleston Hospitality Group, along with another two restaurants cited, Queology and Tabbuli.

Customers of other restaurants in Sam Mustafa’s chain who have complained about barefaced servers say they’ve been told that the company doesn’t require its employees to wear masks, but a publicist for the group declined to confirm or deny whether that message accurately reflects Charleston Hospitality Group’s stance.