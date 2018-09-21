For Phyllis Farzam's small Phiabella Chocolates company, winning an International Chocolate Award wouldn't necessarily increase sales, since there's no store for people to visit or even a PR person to promote her win, but that wasn't her end goal for entering the annual judged competition, which announced winners on Sept. 16.
"The response has been really great to my chocolates," she says, "and I wanted to see how I would do."
How she did was pretty good with a silver medal in the white chocolate ganaches or truffles category and a bronze in the ganaches or truffles using mixed dark/milk/white for coating and filling.
"It’s very rewarding and very affirming," to win two awards, she says. The competition ranges from small-batch artisans like herself to large chocolate makers and include countries like Peru and Mexico where native cacao is grown.
Farzam studied French pastry at the L'Academie de Cuisine and furthered her training at the Ewald Notter International School of Confectionary Arts. For many years, she used her skills for catering and making wedding cakes and chocolates.
"I really enjoyed chocolates the most," she says. "So I put aside pastry and focused on chocolates."
After relocating to the Lowcountry in 2015, Farzam set up a DHEC-certified kitchen studio on her Daniel Island property and has been building up a steady clientele at the Mount Pleasant, Isle of Palms and Johns Island farmers markets. She also delivers and pops up regularly at Sauer Grapes wine shop on Daniel Island.
To make her confections, Farzam seeks out premium chocolate and then pairs it with all sorts of herbs, spices and floral essences. "I try to do interesting eclectic pairing of flavors," she says. "For example, the one that won the silver (called Shalimar Garden), that one has puree of bergamot, orange blossom and herbs and the other one, Blue Jasper, is blueberry and basil."
She rotates regularly through about 200 recipes but keeps favorites like Blue Jasper and caramels on hand at all times.
To order direct and get chocolates delivered, you can reach Phiabella Chocolates at (843) 214-9834 or phiabellachocs@verizon.net