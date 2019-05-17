Before “Game of Thrones” airs its final episode Sunday, Quinn Harris wanted to honor his favorite TV show. So he made a burger inspired by it.
Following the lead of Shake Shack, Mountain Dew and Oreos, Chuck & Patty’s, a burger joint at Workshop, has unveiled its own “Game of Thrones” menu item. It’s called “The Burger of Ice and Fire.”
When the show’s eighth and final season began last month, Harris, a line cook at Chuck & Patty’s, asked his boss if they could sell a themed burger for the finale.
He got the idea after Rebel Taqueria, another Worskhop vendor, hosted a “Game of Thrones” brunch.
"I guess people could say it’s hopping on the bandwagon, but this show is a huge deal,” Jacob Howard, Chuck & Patty's chef/co-owner, said. “A lot of people are really big fans."
That doesn't include Howard.
“I’ve watched maybe like two minutes of 'Game of Thrones' ever,” he said. "But it's one of those things everyone seems to be talking about."
Harris said he spent weeks perfecting the burger, which is named after "A Song of Ice and Fire," the book series that “Game of Thrones” is based on.
The sandwich’s heat comes from fermented chili paste and a layer of goat cheese, as well as blackberry ketchup, which Harris dubbed “Sweet Stark Sauce” as a nod to the show’s House Stark. The patty is also topped with arugula and red onions.
“I really like how it turned out," Harris said. "It’s a good way to show my passion about food and the show in one thing."
The burger will be available through Sunday at Chuck & Patty’s, 1503 King St.
Fans looking for more local ways to celebrate can attend a watch party at Bay Steet Biergarten.