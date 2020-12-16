Charleston bridge luncheon classics deserve a revival with card game surging in popularity

When the coronavirus turned the world upside down, stunned home cooks reached back in time for dinner inspiration. They planted beets and chard with the determination of 1750s colonists. They baked sourdough bread with the gratitude of 1850s gold miners.

For the most part, though, they didn’t really delve into the 1950s: Americans somehow reached consensus that their anxieties wouldn’t be quelled by Swedish meatballs and chicken a la king.

That’s a shame, since the decade’s most iconic dishes represent sensations in short supply right now: Namely, sweetness, frivolity and total control. Remember, this was an era when even the salad was girdled.

I had the chance to reflect on mid-twentieth century cooking trends because I am not one to garden or nurture a sourdough starter. Instead, I joined the thousands of people who sought a pandemic escape in cards: Way back in June, the American Contract Bridge League reported traffic at its online tables was up 500 percent.

(Perhaps an even better indicator of the game’s sudden popularity is the instructor of my virtual Bridge 101 class recently asked if I would Zoom cop an intermediate course: She now has so many eager students that she can’t keep them all muted and teach at the same time.)

If bridge isn’t played in person, there isn’t much call for a bridge meal. But when bridge was in its heyday, it was the ideal excuse for competitors to assemble buffets of frozen cheese salad; ginger muffins and cream-of-mushroom soup. In fact, from the 1910s through the early 1960s, the bridge luncheon was an entrenched menu genre, with club-shaped ice cream dishes and heart-shaped snack plates offered in exchange for supermarket trading stamps.

Between 1906 and 1956, The Charleston News and Courier and The Evening Post mentioned more than 1,500 bridge luncheons. In most cases, the newspapers didn’t detail what was served: The event was a staple of the society column, so guest lists were printed instead of menus, invariably described only as “delightful” and “delicious.”

Whether “Mrs. Haynsworth’s charming guests, the Misses Lyles” enjoyed a bridge luncheon prepared in their honor in February 1907 is lost to history. Fortunately, with so many bridge luncheons on the calendar, it was also a popular column topic on the women’s pages, where cooking was covered.

During contract bridge’s golden age, Charleston papers ran dozens of recipes for dishes intended to enhance game sessions. For example, The News and Courier in 1929 promised that cherry cocktail; stuffed olives and toast points would “smooth away the frowns of the player whose partner ignored an indicative bid.”

Since I have a knack for ignoring indicative bids, I figured it couldn’t hurt to add stuffed olives to my repertoire. Rather than study bridge books, perhaps I could boost my game by finding the perfect menu to accompany it. Frozen lemon cake at least sounded more delightful and delicious than mastering the Stayman convention.

As I worked my way through bridge luncheon menus spanning three decades, I discovered the biggest problem was many of them were fairly dull. I suppose they could be read as a cry for help from the past, expressing how it felt to spend endless hours in a socialite’s drawing room: One “unusual menu” from 1929 featured oyster toast points; buttered rolls; radishes and brownies for dessert. Look out!

Or maybe the problem was me. As much as I love mayonnaise, I’ll admit I’m blasé about the jarred variety, which counted as a conversation topic when some of these recipes were written. I at least don’t need a recipe to put together crab meat, mayonnaise, celery and salt.

But there were two standouts in the bunch, equally well suited for a bridge luncheon or holiday meal. Although I tried mightily to mix it up, they both came from the same column: Sara Kelly, home service director for the South Carolina Electric and Gas Co., in 1950 supplied a set of bridge luncheon menus to The Charleston Evening Post.

Its centerpiece is chicken nut salad, which I’m certain is not what any eater today would name the dish, since the chicken and nuts are largely obscured by a captivating haze of whipped cream and mayonnaise.

The almonds aren’t entirely absent, though: In a brilliant stroke, they’re toasted before molding, so bring welcome crunch to an otherwise fluffy salad. And their flavor holds fast in the face of pineapple chunks, contrasting nicely with halved plump grapes. At one point, it occurred to me that this so-called chicken nut salad is the platonic ideal of PB&J.

Another highlight is biscuit tortoni, which was supremely on-trend in 1950: Frothy, white and of European descent, the Italian restaurant fixture was a combination of custard; amaretti cookies (which is why a dessert that’s kin to melted ice cream is known as a biscuit) and sometimes a splash of rum or Disaronno liqueur.

None of those ingredients made Kelly’s rewrite, surely as Southern as biscuit tortoni comes. She swapped in pecans for the almonds, and whiskey for the rum. Rather than fuss with sugar and eggs, she stirred marshmallows into the cream.

It’s a terrific drinkable dessert, probably deserving of a nicer presentation than the wax paper cup Kelly suggests. And while I don’t know if the results would have been the same had I finished the whole boozy serving while still playing, we took first place in our bridge tournament that evening.

Chicken nut salad

Ingredients

1 tablespoon unflavored gelatin

¼ cup cold water

¼ cup mayo

2/3 cup heavy cream, whipped with one teaspoon salt

Juice of half a lemon

Dried cooked chicken

¾ cup toasted almonds, chopped

1 cup white grapes, halved

¾ cup pineapple chunks

Directions

Soften gelatin in cold water and dissolve on low heat, stirring consistently. Cool. Combine gelatin with mayo, whipped cream and salt. Fold in chicken, almonds, grapes, pineapple, lemon juice. Pour into molds and allow for congeal. Unmold on lettuce and garnish. A colorful garnish that might be used is half a lemon.

Biscuit tortoni

Ingredients

20 marshmallows

1 cup chopped pecans

¼ cup whiskey

1 cup milk

½ pint whipping cream

Directions

Melt marshmallows in heated milk. Cool. Refrigerate until thicken. Whip cream; add to mixture. Stir well. Add whiskey. Place in waxed paper cups and sprinkle nuts over top.