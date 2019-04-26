When Fatty’s Beer Works approached a local band about teaming up to make a beer, the musicians had two requests: Sour in style. Pink in color.
The brewery was up for the challenge.
Fatty's this weekend will unveil its pink beer, made in collaboration with the local synth band Doom Flamingo, during the group's concert at the Pour House (which is also where David and Tina Schuttenberg are gearing up to preview their Mexican menu.)
“Since flamingo is in their name, they’re big into pink,” David McLain, who owns Fatty’s, said. “They were adamant about the color.”
McLain said he wanted to make the beer to support the band, which formed last summer.
The Berliner Weisse-style beer is inspired by and named after the group billed as a “six-headed synthwave beast.” At 4.6 percent ABV, it was made with coconut and raspberries and has a light, slightly tart taste. When the color turned out lighter than desired, the brewers added beet juice to get a deeper pink.
“The ingredients are perfect for spring and summer. It’s very crushable,” McLain said. “And it’s actually pink.”
It’s not the first time a band has inspired a pink beer. For last year’s Record Store Day, Dogfish Head Brewery in Delaware made a pink beer in collaboration with the Flaming Lips.
The pink beer will be available at Fatty’s Beer Works, 1436 Meeting St., through May.