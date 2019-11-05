Each eight-pack bag of Brothers Gerard Baking Co. biscuits features sharp colors, a clean typeface and an appetizing portrait of the frozen product found within. That kind of presentation should eventually help the Charleston startup win over customers, but Brothers Gerard owner Brys Stephens says it nearly tripped up negotiations with grocers.

“When people see the packaging, they think, ‘I can’t afford to have that in our store,’ ” Stephens says, adding that potential buyers are relieved to discover the suggested retail price is $5.99.

Stephens, a food writer and sometime restaurateur, earlier this year launched Brothers Gerard in hopes of capturing the market for frozen biscuits and scones made without the usual array of bleached flours and chemical preservatives. The products aren’t yet available for retail sale, but Stephens forecasts they’ll reach supermarket freezer cases by early 2020.

“People were kind of freaking out, which is awesome,” Stephens says of the brand’s introduction this fall at Natural Products Expo East, one of the leading trade shows for the natural and organic industry. “We had lots of requests for samples, so we’re excited.”

While Brothers Gerard biscuits and scones don’t have the additives found in many top-selling frozen biscuits, they do have something that most familiar pre-made biscuits don’t: Namely, they have multiple layers, because they’re produced on a machine that’s able to turn out laminated dough.

“They’re small enough too where they can be rolls with dinner,” says Stephens, who named the company after a 19th century German bakery located on the site of his Lower King Street home. “Also, snacking is huge these days.”

In addition to plain biscuits, Brothers Gerard is currently making cinnamon biscuits, blueberry scones and cranberry-orange scones, but Stephens anticipates the line will grow.

“You want to be seen as a brand that can meet the store’s needs,” Stephens says. “We want to have good-looking, visible presence in the freezer section.”

Just not so good-looking that it scares the grocers away.