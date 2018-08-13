If there’s a downside to the success of the “drink local” movement, it’s that beer fans who live outside a region don’t always get a chance to sample its best brews.
To help correct that situation, Charles Towne Fermentory has invited a number of respected East Coast breweries to pour at a Charleston Beer Week event on Sept. 8. The sampling session is one of more than five dozen programs planned for the annual beer series, now in its sixth year.
“(It’s) pretty cool, in that they do a one-time distribution license to bring in all of this amazing that we would normally not see in the state,” Charleston Beer Week organizer Chrys Rynearson says of the Charles Towne Fermentory event.
According to Fermentory founder Adam Goodwin, many of the participating breweries typically don’t distribute widely because their brewers are concerned the quality of their product will be sacrificed to the supply chain. Breweries “that beer nerds might get excited about” signed up for the first-time event include Miami’s J. Wakefield Brewing, Richmond’s Triple Crossing Brewing Company and Aslin Beer Company, also located in Virginia.
Goodwin says the growth of beer tourism provides incentive for locally-focused brewers to show off their beers here. “Instead of the typical bars and restaurants, people do the breweries” when they travel, he says.
Charleston Beer Week is slowly releasing its full nine-day schedule via social media, but a number of events are already listed online. In addition to a number of releases and collaborations, the program showcasing the area’s 24 production breweries and three brewpubs features a homebrew competition; fun runs; yard pong tournament; goat races and a human foosball tournament at The Barrel (More details coming soon, the website teases.)
The starting time of the Fermentory hasn’t yet been set. For more information, visit charlestonbeerweek.com.