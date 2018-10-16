Closed for Business, which within a few weeks will finally make good on its name, should be remembered as a local beer pioneer, members of the Charleston beer community say.
“Not many know, but they were the first to carry a beer engine and offer cask ale,” says Charleston Beer Week organizer Chrys Rynearson. “Very sad to see them close down.”
Still, Rynearson says the downtown beer scene has reached the size at which one closure shouldn’t adversely affect it. He points to Pour Taproom, King Street Dispensary and Blind Tiger as bars ready to welcome more craft beer fans.
“I think we’ll be OK,” he says.
According to Tim Mink of Neighbourhood, which owns both Closed for Business and its next-door neighbor, Monza, running two restaurants out of a single kitchen was never an ideal situation. Since Monza has long been the more profitable of the pair, it made financial sense to knock down a dividing wall and expand Monza into the existing Closed for Business space.
“At the end of the day, this is all about business,” Mink says. “As much as I liked Closed for Business, it doesn’t make sense to run two businesses side by side, when one would be more profitable and easier to run.”
Despite the recent uptick in local options for pizza — also on the menu at Melfi’s, another Neighbourhood property — Mink says Monza has “built up a loyal following over the years, and hasn’t suffered ill effects from competition that might be out there.”
The menu at Monza will remain generally the same once the dining room grows, although it will gain a cocktail list. Previously, Monza was limited to serving beer and wine. “When customers come in, they want more choice in that regard,” Mink says.
Because Mink doesn’t look at social media, he’s not entirely sure how the Closed for Business news has been received. But Rynerson sums up the online consensus when he asks, “Where do I go now for a Pork Slap?” referring to the restaurant’s popular fried pork cutlet sandwich, topped with Swiss cheese, pickled green tomatoes and more pork. (The nearest thing to it on the menu at Monza is a pizza with sausage and bacon.)
Mink says Monza will remain open throughout the transition, save for the days when the wall is being demolished.