Charleston bars cut capacity, cancel bands amid rumors of national news shows in town

Downtown bars and nightclubs on Thursday night hastily adjusted their operations in response to unfounded rumors that a network news crew was in town to record crowds gathering at nightlife establishments despite updates that South Carolina is home to a new, more contagious strain of the coronavirus.

The panic over optics that overtook upper King Street was a source of disappointment for business owners, who say it shouldn't take national attention to encourage their fellow barkeeps into responsible behavior.

"By continuing to operate the way that they have been is just going to cause the 11 p.m. curfew to stay around even longer and force more places out of business," said Proof owner Craig Nelson, referring to an unpopular executive order ending alcohol sales before midnight.

"Most of us are in positions where we have to be open, but at the same time, our employees' and customers' health and life are at stake," he said.

South Carolina bar owners have said they've been harmed financially by the state refusing to authorize to-go cocktails, which has provided a lifeline to bars in over 30 states. But many of them have expressed dismay at videos originating from downtown clubs showing unmasked people dancing in packs.

While TODAY was apparently in town for an interview with North Charleston High School's principal, who took an additional job at Walmart to help some of his low-income students, that didn't stop typically laissez-faire bars along King Street from cutting back on their "Thirsty Thursday" night operations.

Silver Dollar closed for the evening, posting a "gone fishing" message to its Instagram story, while Uptown Social was among clubs which cancelled a band scheduled to play and reduced its capacity by half.

According to Uptown Social owner Keith Benjamin, bar owners from Shem Creek to downtown were trading text messages about the situation. He declined to say why he made adjustments to Uptown's operations.

Vintage Lounge owner Nathan Wheeler declined to address reports that a camera crew was set up in front of his wine bar in hopes of recording debauchery. But a picture of an unidentified man in the vicinity with a boom mike and headphones, shared on social media, was enough to frighten club promoters and bar managers citywide.

"Our owners got a call from a good source saying the 'Today' show is in Charleston to make a mockery of our COVID standards," read one text shared among bar employees, posted to Twitter and later deleted.

"Apparently they're going to be going up and down King Street filming and looking at lines and live music blah blah," the text read. "… We will be better for two nights than be a mockery on national television. Just wanted to give you a head's up."

Another publicly posted conversation among club employees confirmed that Deco Charleston was also scrapping its evening plans.

"'Good Morning America' is literally going to bars and recording us for national news, so we are canceling everything," the message read.

A representative of Deco did not return a message seeking comment.

Videos and photos of maskless revelers at Deco, Uptown Social, Mynt, Silver Dollar and Trio have surfaced on social media in past months, showing holiday partiers in ugly sweaters and felt antlers clustered together on the sidewalk, as well as full-capacity indoor dance floors.

Ana Alexandra, who runs the Instagram account Beer Girl Meets World and Mama Ana's Arepas, was encouraged by rumors that locals could be caught on tape.

"Don't forget this was Uptown Social two weeks ago, @Goodmorningamerica," she wrote on Instagram, posting a picture of a maskless crowd on the outdoor deck.

Benjamin declined to address the image, but told The Post and Courier masks are required at Uptown Social; sanitizer stations are placed throughout the venue and a company comes in to do a deep fog cleaning once a week. The bar is operating at 100 percent capacity, which has been allowed by state law since October.

Since publicizing her disgust, Alexandra said she has been receiving direct messages from locals on Instagram showcasing "disturbing" nightlife scenes. She's been reposting them on social media to call out those establishments for what she deems a "blatant disregard for safety."

"That’s the big thing for me," she said. "These businesses only care about their money. It’s not right. I know there are tons of other business owners struggling because they’re doing it the right way."

"It's been tricky navigating this whole thing and making sure we’re checking every box every time," Benjamin said. "We're intent on doing our best, but it's up to the customer once they get here to behave responsibly."

Under the city's mask ordinance, people must have their faces covered "while inside places of business including restaurants and bars" unless they are actively eating or drinking.

City of Charleston spokesman Jack O'Toole said the city has issued 238 citations this month in connection with the ordinance, and officials continue with unannounced spot checks by livability officers at night.