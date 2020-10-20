Charleston area restaurateurs press ahead with intimate dining room plans in face of COVID

Customers who want a serving of salmon cakes or smothered turkey wings from Gillie’s Seafood on James Island have two choices: They can order delivery, or they can get takeout directly from the restaurant.

What they can’t do is expect service on the patio or enter the restaurant, even to use the bathroom. As a growing number of Charleston area restaurants revert to on-premise seating, with Graft Wine Shop this week reopening its bar and Edmund’s Oast again inviting patrons indoors, Gillie’s remains among the holdouts sticking with a to-go model.

“Although it has hurt us somewhat financially, the safety of both my staff and customers is my top priority,” owner Sean Mendes says. Referencing the rollback of capacity restrictions, he adds, “We can’t trust the government and the information coming out of it.”

Mendes says he wonders if his stance puts him “in the minority.”

While there isn’t any data on Charleston area restaurant owners’ innermost feelings and fears, a recent wave of new restaurant announcements suggests Mendes is indeed thinking about the threat of the coronavirus more than his colleagues, or at least doesn’t share their confidence that the pandemic will soon end.

Over the past week alone, several local restaurateurs have shared plans for forthcoming restaurants that stress intimate indoor seating.

Among them are Brasserie le Banque, featuring a basement bar, which The Indigo Road is opening in the former One Broad; 167 Sushi Bar, which 167 Raw is installing in its original seven-seat East Bay Street location, and Raul Sanchez’s Maya del Sol Kitchen, centered around a shared chef’s table.

(One notable exception is Bistronomy, destined for the former Josephine. Alone among the operators unveiling new projects, Nico Romo and Dominique Chantepie acknowledged the public health crisis in their Oct. 15 press release, promising “tables will be distant.”)

Perhaps the coziest project is the Bearcat pop-up, pitched as “an intimate dinner service for 10 people” in a second-story apartment on upper King Street. “With all the closings and slow down going on, we thought it was a good time to provide something new and exciting,” general manager Brian Sexton says of the setup.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last month published a study showing adults who tested positive for COVID-19 were twice as likely as adults who tested negative for the virus to have reported dining at a restaurant; their community activities and exposure were otherwise “generally similar.”

“Eating and drinking on-site at locations that offer such options might be important risk factors associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection,” the study concluded.

Still, as Mendes acknowledges, it’s almost impossible for a restaurant to maximize its revenue potential without inviting guests to stay on site.

As strapped entrepreneurs see it, while crowding customers into a confined space isn’t an ideal scenario for reducing the risk of virus transmission, it is an affordable way into the restaurant business. Sexton and his Bearcat partners, for example, have never before headed up their own place.

“It’s cost-effective,” Sanchez says of the arrangement he envisions for Maya del Sol Kitchen in North Charleston. “I don’t have to hire employees: It’s a one-man show.”

Sanchez now is hoping for cold weather, because he believes a confluence of Americans spending more time indoors and flu season will demonstrate whether the coronavirus will continue to have a crippling effect on the food-and-beverage business.

“I want to see how bad it’s going to get,” he says, adding that his only recourse is selling to-go lunches. Until then, “I’m promoting and hyping that it will be a five-course traditional Mexican meal with drink pairings.”

South Carolina on Monday recorded 726 new positive tests, just below the seven-day daily average of 802 cases. In deference to the situation, Sanchez says he’s planning to adjust the chef’s table model he mastered while working at R Kitchen.

“If my bar is big enough, I can just take 10-15, instead of the 25 people I’m thinking,” he says. “We can separate groups.”

Sanchez is installing the bar at 1813 Reynolds Ave. this week. He’s aiming to open his restaurant in November.