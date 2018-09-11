While some bars and restaurants have closed in order to allow their employees to evacuate, others have hunkered down and vowed to stay open. And then some have announced food specials in an effort to liquidate perishables before the staff hits the road.
So if you are waiting to evacuate or are staying here, there are plenty of restaurants and bars eager to have your business.
Send updates on openings to sbarna@postandcourier.com
Staying open for the duration
Plan to open Thursday from 5-9 p.m., and will continue to operate on a normal schedule until weather forbids it. "We're here to stay, so we want to be here for anyone else who stays."
We will remain open. We have stocked up on all the essentials and non essentials and stuff that we don’t know what category to put it in. We have power and internet. And we have Sam Gabrielli. We will be a safe house for those in need. Of a drink— Proof (@ProofonKing) September 11, 2018
Will be open for the duration, unless it gets dangerous to do so.
Owner Joshua Walker plans to stay open throughout the week.
Owner Patrick Panella says they will be open this week, 4 p.m.-2 a.m.
Co-owner Nathan Wheeler says they will stay the course all week.
They will be opening up every morning this week if the owners have it their way. Open until 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Vows to stay open "rain, shine, wind or all three at once"
Will be open all week with normal hours and menu weather permitting.
Staying open as "long as we can take it."
As long as they have soup, wine and customers, this Broad Street cafe says it will keep the doors open.
A company spokesperson says the Johns Island and Sullivan's Island restaurants will stay open.
Open Thursday 2 p.m.-2 a.m.
David Schuttenberg says the pop-up will open at The Daily per usual this weekend, perhaps with karaoke. If The Daily closes, he might open earlier.
Cancellations and closings
Revelry Brewing and Mex One have rescheduled their Amigose release party for Sept. 26 at 4 p.m.
Le Farfalle has gotten out of dodge as has Burwell's Stone Fire Grill, Balao, East Bay Biergarten and The Alley.
Fleet Landing Closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Reopening for lunch on Saturday.
Coast & 39 Rue de Jean Decided to close Wednesday after all.
Sugar Bakeshop Now closed
Moe's Crosstown Tavern Closed
Edmund's Oast Brewing Closed
Edmund's Oast Exchange Closed