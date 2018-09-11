While some bars and restaurants have closed in order to allow their employees to evacuate, others have hunkered down and vowed to stay open. And then some have announced food specials in an effort to liquidate perishables before the staff hits the road. 

So if you are waiting to evacuate or are staying here, there are plenty of restaurants and bars eager to have your business. 

Send updates on openings to sbarna@postandcourier.com

The Brick

Staying open for the duration

Congress

Plan to open Thursday from 5-9 p.m., and will continue to operate on a normal schedule until weather forbids it. "We're here to stay, so we want to be here for anyone else who stays."

Uptown Social

Will be open for the duration, unless it gets dangerous to do so. 

Wine & Co. 

Owner Joshua Walker plans to stay open throughout the week.

Bin 152

Owner Patrick Panella says they will be open this week, 4 p.m.-2 a.m.

Vintage Lounge

Co-owner Nathan Wheeler says they will stay the course all week. 

Daps Breakfast & Imbibe

They will be opening up every morning this week if the owners have it their way. Open until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

One Broad

Vows to stay open "rain, shine, wind or all three at once"

The Southern Bar & Grill

Will be open all week with normal hours and menu weather permitting. 

Queen Street Grocery

Staying open as "long as we can take it."

Fast and French

As long as they have soup, wine and customers, this Broad Street cafe says it will keep the doors open.

Wild Olive

Obstinate Daughter

A company spokesperson says the Johns Island and Sullivan's Island restaurants will stay open.

The Royal American

Open Thursday 2 p.m.-2 a.m.

Kwei Fei

David Schuttenberg says the pop-up will open at The Daily per usual this weekend, perhaps with karaoke. If The Daily closes, he might open earlier. 

Cancellations and closings

Revelry Brewing and Mex One have rescheduled their Amigose release party for Sept. 26 at 4 p.m.

Le Farfalle has gotten out of dodge as has Burwell's Stone Fire Grill, Balao, East Bay Biergarten and The Alley.

Fleet Landing Closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Reopening for lunch on Saturday.

Coast & 39 Rue de Jean Decided to close Wednesday after all. 

Sugar Bakeshop Now closed

Moe's Crosstown Tavern Closed

Edmund's Oast Brewing Closed

Edmund's Oast Exchange  Closed

Follow Stephanie Barna on Twitter @stefbarna.