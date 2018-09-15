Charleston area Publix grocery stores will reopen at noon on Saturday. Welcome news for those who've eaten through their stash of hurricane snacks.
Harris Teeter will reopen some of its area stores at noon Saturday: the James Island location across from Lowe's, the Dorchester Road location in Summerville, the Sam Rittenberg location in West Ashley and the downtown store on East Bay Street.
Costco will also open at noon on Saturday while Doscher's opened at 7 a.m. in West Ashley and will stay open until 4 p.m.
Many restaurants and bars that had stayed open through the week ended up running out of food and other supplies as the days wore on and crowds continued to show up.
Adrienne Ciaburri said Congress in Mount Pleasant stayed open as long as they could, but by Saturday morning they were out of food and will be closed until Tuesday.
The pop-up Kwei Fei was so busy on Friday night that they couldn’t prepare enough food to justify opening on Saturday. “We got pummeled last night,” said chef David Schuttenberg.
The Royal American announced on social media that they had run out of "food, beer, staff and booze" and would be closed down on Saturday but try to reopen on Sunday. Blind Tiger was in a similar situation and won't be opening Saturday.
Weston Fennell of Limehouse Produce said they’ve been delivering produce all week to those who’ve placed orders.
Jacques Larson has been able to open both Wild Olive and Obstinate Daughter all week with produce from Limehouse and fish from Crosby’s Seafood. They will be open again on Saturday.
Bonefish Grill also remained open all week, preparing by stocking up on produce from Restaurant Depot and other suppliers. They also fed more than 100 first responders on Thursday. Bonefish will remain open on Saturday and Sunday.
Robert Patterson of Sticky Fingers said they have been open all week and will remain open. "Since we’ve been through this in years past and knew that we would remain open to feed the National Guard and first responders we increased the amount of product we ordered on the last delivery truck that was able to get to Charleston," he said. "And a big thanks to Publix for staying open because we pretty much emptied their shelves on other items that we ran out of throughout the week."
Daps Breakfast & Imbibe closed on Friday to re-stock and reopened Saturday morning at 8 a.m. in partnership with Semilla to offer a special brunch menu with rice bowls, breakfast tacos and pancakes and $3.50 mimosas. They also plan to open on Sunday.
Who's open downtown?
Open but down to a few dozen quiches and some muffins
Open at 11 a.m. on Saturday
Kids eat free with an adult meal until school reopens at all area Sticky Fingers
Limited menu and limited staff, but D'Al's will be open from 3-9 p.m. today
Bar is opening at 2 p.m. No food
Staying open for the duration
Vows to stay open "rain, shine, wind or all three at once." Had fresh bread and breakfast Friday morning. Will be there all day
Open every night
Will be open on Saturday and Sunday. Co-owner Keith Benjamin said they still have food and have had to get creative with their menu.
Owner Patrick Panella says they will be open this week, 4 p.m.-2 a.m.
This tiny downtown restaurant has remained open all week and will be serving a
Reopening for dinner on Saturday night.
Opening Saturday from 4 to 11 p.m.
Opening at 4 p.m. on Saturday
Opening for dinner at 5 p.m. on Saturday
Downtown location opening at noon on Saturday with limited menu.
Reopens Saturday at 3 p.m.
East of the Cooper
Open from 4-10 p.m.
The Mt. Pleasant & Summerville locations are both open from 12-9 p.m.
Opening for dinner on Saturday at 5 p.m.
Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner for the duration.
Open for dinner Saturday night.
Open for lunch and dinner with limited service
Open at 4:30pm for dinner
Opening Saturday night at 5 p.m. and Sunday at 11 a.m.
Open Wednesday and will stay open all week if possible.
Opening at 2 p.m.
Open from 12-8 p.m. The King Street store will be closed.
West Ashley
Open Saturday at 4 p.m.
West Ashley Crab Shack
Opening Saturday at 1 p.m.
Opening at 4 p.m. with limited menu
James Island
Opened Saturday at 11 a.m. for college football
O'Brion's Pubpen Saturday starting at 11 a.m. with food
Johns Island
Open again Saturday night