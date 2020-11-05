Charleston area liquor stores come out ahead in presidential election with no clear winner

It’s no longer legal for political candidates to buy votes with booze, but that hasn’t stopped voters from treating themselves on Election Day.

Charleston-area liquor stores report sales were up slightly this week, although the stress-induced demand didn’t approach the levels that spirit sellers witnessed in New York City, where liquor store lines spilled onto the sidewalk. The New York Post reported Minibar Delivery, an online alcohol service, on Monday processed 27 percent more orders than the previous Monday.

By contrast, a general manager of Mount Pleasant's Six Mile Wine & Spirits says many Lowcountry residents are already prepared for any occasion that might call for drinking.

“Most of our regulars are pretty frequent flyers,” says Andrew Williams, who paused in the middle of a Thursday morning phone call with this reporter to sell a sleeve of Fireball. “I would think most people have a stash, and coming from COVID, I think a lot of people are stashed up.”

Still, Six Mile had “a very nice day” on Tuesday, according to Williams. He attributes the traffic to people working shorter hours on Election Day, leaving them more time to run errands.

(South Carolinians apparently have had little trouble adjusting to Election Day alcohol sales, which for more than 130 years were banned statewide. South Carolina in 2014 became the last state in the union to repeal the vestige of the 19th-century temperance movement.)

While election anxiety may not have manifested in shopping sprees, Williams says his customers this week have had politics on their minds -- and sometimes on their lips, much to Williams’ dismay.

“People love to know you’re on their side,” he says. “I literally had a guy turn to another guy in line and ask who he was voting for. I thought, ‘Wow, that’s aggressive.’”

Williams says the customer declined to answer, but drinkers’ political preferences and projections may have driven their election-related selections. Travis Hartong, spirits consultant at Bottles, says, “We have heard of both ‘sides’ coming in and spending more than normal on higher-end wine and spirits.”

And just like ballot counting, the celebration (or costly sorrow-drowning) may go on for days. Google reports searches for the terms “alcoholic drink” and “liquor store near me” both hit record U.S. highs on Election Night.